Nine Years Of Institutional Shielding Of Suspects: The Chukwuemeka John Anozie Case And Nigeria’s Unfinished Test Of Accountability

By Nnenna John-Anozie

For nine years, the officers identified and indicted in connection with my husband’s abduction and disappearance have remained unarrested and unprosecuted, despite the Nigeria Police Force’s own investigations, investigative findings, legal opinion and repeated demands for accountability.

The question is therefore not whether the matter was investigated. It was.

The question is why, after the police’s own investigative process identified and indicted officers, no meaningful action was taken to arrest and prosecute them.

This prolonged inaction raises a fundamental question: Has the Nigeria Police Force been shielding officers within its ranks?

The Nigeria Police Force routinely arrests, disciplines and publicly sanctions officers accused of relatively minor misconduct. Why, then, does accountability appear swift in such cases, yet painfully slow when allegations concern the abduction and disappearance of a Nigerian citizen?

Why can an officer accused of collecting ₦5,000 from a motorist face swift disciplinary action, while officers identified and indicted in connection with the disappearance of a citizen remain unarrested for nine years?

Are some officers more protected than others?

If not, what has prevented action in this case?

These are legitimate questions that the Nigeria Police Force must answer.

THIS IS NOT A CASE WHERE NOTHING WAS DONE

Nine years ago, on June 15, 2017, my husband, Chukwuemeka John Anozie, disappeared after being abducted from our home at gunpoint by men later identified as police officers attached to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu, Anambra State.

Since then, he has neither returned home nor been heard from.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

He simply VANISHED.

For over nine years, I have pursued every lawful avenue available to me in search of my husband, the truth about what happened to him and justice for my family.

I have petitioned government authorities, pursued investigations, appeared before investigative and human-rights institutions, participated in EndSARS panel, travelled repeatedly to Abuja in pursuit of justice and ultimately approached the Federal High Court when crucial records relating to my husband’s case remained inaccessible.

I have spent enormous financial, physical and emotional resources seeking the truth about what happened to my husband and trying to keep this case alive.

I have done all of this because John is not a case file to me.

He is my husband and the father of my children.

What makes this case particularly painful is that this was not a situation in which the authorities simply had no information.

Investigations were conducted.

Officers were identified and, according to the investigative findings, indicted.

A legal opinion was issued.

Court proceedings took place.

Court orders were obtained.

The complaints, petitions, investigations and legal processes in this matter involved the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

Yet, nine years later, my husband remains missing and those identified in connection with his abduction and disappearance have not been held accountable.

I ask the Nigeria Police Force.

Why have the officers indicted in connection with my husband’s abduction and disappearance not been brought to justice?

What has prevented action on the investigative findings?

Why has it been so difficult for the police to arrest and prosecute the indicted officers, and any other officer indicted in this matter?

Where are my husband’s belongings, including the vehicles, phones, ATM card, briefcase, money and family documents taken during his abduction?

If Chukwuemeka is alive, where is he?

If the police killed him, where is his body?

MY FAMILY DESERVES THE TRUTH

FROM PETITIONS TO THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT

Following the failure of the EndSARS process to bring closure to the case, I refused to allow his disappearance to become another forgotten case file.

I petitioned the Inspector-General of Police in 2023.

I was subsequently interviewed at Force Headquarters, Abuja, in January 2024.

When crucial investigation records remained inaccessible, I was compelled to approach the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In September 2025, the Federal High Court delivered judgment in my favour concerning access to the police investigation records relating to my husband’s abduction and disappearance.

The judgment included orders concerning the release of the case file, investigation report and legal opinion, forwarding the relevant materials to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and steps towards prosecution of the indicted officers before the appropriate court.

The court also awarded ₦2 million in compensation for the violation of my right to information.

Despite the court judgment, I have still not received the case file, investigation report, legal opinion or the ₦2 million compensation awarded to me.

Further legal steps, including the issuance and service of Forms 48 and 49, were taken to pursue compliance with the judgment.

THE FILE FINALLY MOVES — BUT WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

In July 2026, the police informed the court that the case file, including the investigation report and legal opinion, had been forwarded to the Attorney-General of the Federation.

This is a significant development after nine years of struggle.

However, it does not mean the case has been resolved. The court-ordered documents remain outstanding.

The urgent questions now are:

Will the investigative findings finally be acted upon?

Will those found culpable face prosecution?

Will the authorities finally establish what happened to Chukwuemeka John Anozie?

And will my family finally learn the truth?

The next chapter must be action, not another silence.

NINE YEARS WITHOUT ANSWERS

For over nine years, my children and I have lived without their father and without a definitive account of what happened to him.

My children witnessed the terrifying circumstances surrounding their father’s abduction and disappearance.

We have lived with the excruciating pain and trauma.

They have grown older without their father while I continued to fight to keep his case alive.

I have watched them carry the emotional consequences of something they should never have had to experience.

There are days I am exhausted and wonder how much longer I can continue.

But I cannot give up.

I appeal to journalists, editors, human-rights organisations, civil-society groups, public officials and Nigerians who believe in justice:

Please look at Chukwuemeka’s case

Look beyond my tears

Look beyond the nine years

Examine the investigation, the findings, the legal opinion, the court proceedings and the judgment.

Ask the institutions responsible for justice why an investigation concluded since 2019, with a legal opinion issued in 2020, has still not resulted in accountability.

I call on the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, the Federal Government, the Attorney-General of the Federation and all relevant institutions to ensure that:

The Federal High Court judgment is fully implemented.

The case file, investigation report and legal opinion are released to me as ordered.

The investigative findings are acted upon through due process.

Anyone found criminally responsible faces the law, regardless of rank or connections.

The whereabouts of Chukwuemeka John Anozie are established. Nine years is too long.

I am asking for truth, transparency and justice.

Chukwuemeka John Anozie must not become another forgotten name.

His children deserve answers.

I deserve answers.

His family deserves justice.

And Nigeria deserves to know whether its institutions will uphold the rule of law, even when allegations involve members of those very institutions.