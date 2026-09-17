First SEDC Agro-mechanisation Project Set for Flag-off, as Okoye Visits Enugu Site

The first of the 15 Agro-mechanisation projects earmarked by the South East Development Commission (SEDC) in all the 15 senatorial zones of the region is set for flag-off, Tuesday.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mark Okoye, made this known during a site and community engagement visit to Nomeh Unateze community in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State on Tuesday.

Okoye said the SEDC had, following its establishment in 2024, used the first year to do extensive studies and design a blueprint that cuts across different areas of the South East economy.

The Managing Director said the Agro-mechanisation projects, remained a major part of the blueprint, explaining that it would address insecurity, unemployment, and food security.

“So, what we are here for is one of our flagship initiatives, which is called the South East Agro Mechanisation Programme or the South East Agro Development Programme, where we are committing to develop up to 50,000 hectares of land and that will be used for mechanised farming across the region.

“Essentially we are here for a pre-assessment, pre-flag-off visit to see the area, understand the level of work that needs to be done and ensure that the contractors can start mobilising very quickly so that once we hit the site we start running.

“Because a big part of what we are looking at is how to address food insecurity and unemployment, ensuring that we are producing what we put on the table, we are starting with pilot programmes where we are taking 200 to 300 hectares of farmland across 15 senatorial zones and developing them to standard farms where you not only have cassava, maize, some of our staple crops, but also some cash crops. In some areas, there will be the centres for learning and centres for productivity.

“We will be doing a flag-off and the governor has agreed for next week. So, we just came to assess the area, meet with the community, once again, ensuring that all the plans are in place.

“And the second we put this investment here, at least N4bn or N5 billion of added investment will come in,” he stated.

Okoye commended President Bola Tinubu for addressing the long yearning by the South East for a commission to mobilise resources and coordinate development in the region, urging the people to reciprocate the numerous gestures by supporting the President to continue the development efforts post 2027.

He further revealed that the Commission the SEDC would soon roll ou an investment agency to help mobilise local and diaspora investments for the region’s speedy development.

Media aide to the Governor of Enugu State and a community leader, Uche Anichukwu, counted the Agro-mechanisation project as one of the blessings of the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu and Governor Mbah administrations to Enugu in general and Nomeh Unateze in particularly, citing the Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara road with a spur to Oduma, which he said, had created ready and multiple access to market for the proposed agricultural project.

Speaking, Chairman, Nomeh Unateze Town Union Caretaker Committee, Dr. Chukwudi Anyianuka and other community stakeholders, reiterated their support for the project, and commended President Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah for siting the project in their community.

“We are very, very happy. We cannot wait to see it actualised and we promise that we are going to provide everything that is necessary to make sure that this is established to make sure that it.

“The Commission has taken a methodical approach to regional development. Rather than the pitfall of throwing money at development challenges, it undertook a study of the region and came up with a masterplan, which includes this initiative, to reinvent the South East post-civil war,” Anyianuka added.

Also present at the interactive session were the traditional council of Nomeh Unateze and community heads.