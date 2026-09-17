Lalong, First Lady Defend Tinubu’s Quest For Second Term 

* Ex-Plateau gov: Tinubu needs another term to complete reform process

* Mrs Tinubu: President’s reform gains must be secured for generations yet unborn

* Ex-speakers endorse Tinubu, to take renewed hope message to 36 states, FCT

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Erstwhile Governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong, and wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have risen in unison to defend the second term quest of President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the difficult stabilising measures already initiated by the government at the centre require time to deliver their full benefits to Nigerians.

While Lalong, who served as Director-General of Tinubu’s presidential campaign organisation in 2023, posited that Nigerians should return the president in 2027 to enable him complete the reform process, Mrs Tinubu was of the view that the gains already recorded under the present administration must be consolidated for the benefit of present and future generations.

The duo spoke Thursday at the National Summit of the Forum of All Progressives Congress Former Presiding Officers of State Houses of Assembly of Nigeria (APC-FOPSHAN), held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The forum, which brought together former and serving presiding officers of state legislatures and other political stakeholders, had as theme: ‘Bold Leadership, Bold Reforms: From Subsidy to Renewed Hope.’

According to Lalong, a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, who was the Guest Speaker at the summit, Tinubu had demonstrated the courage to confront structural economic problems previous administrations had struggled to resolve, particularly the petrol subsidy regime.

“President Bola Tinubu has exemplified those bold steps and come 2027, Nigerians will reward him to complete the great work.”

The senator argued that the president chose economic reform over political convenience by announcing the removal of petrol subsidy on assumption of office on May 29, 2023, despite the immediate consequences for households and businesses.

His words: “For decades, Nigeria consumed what we did not produce. We succeeded in making our future children pay for cheap petrol. Everyone knew the truth but no leader had the courage to confront it.”

Subsidy removal, Lalong stressed, represented one of the most difficult economic decisions taken in recent years, but its significance went beyond ending government expenditure on subsidised petrol.

“It was not an easy decision. It was not a political convenient decision. But sometimes, leadership is tested not by the decisions that are easy to make, but by the courage to make decisions that the moment demands,” he said.

To him, the fundamental question confronting the country was how to redirect public resources from consumption towards investments capable of expanding productive capacity.

“The real significance of subsidy removal therefore is not simply that one subsidy disappeared. It is that Nigeria has been compelled to confront a fundamental question: how do we move from consuming public resources to investing these resources in productive capacity for our nation?” Lalong asked.

The ex-governor said political leaders must also accept responsibility for explaining the rationale behind the reforms to Nigerians rather than leaving the government alone to defend difficult policy choices.

He said: “Our duty today goes beyond assessment. Our duty is to be ambassadors of this difficult but necessary reform.

“President Tinubu has done his part by taking the bold decision. Our part is to help our people understand that the pains of today are the gains of tomorrow.

“We must tell Nigerians that bold leadership is not about being popular today, it is about being right for society.”

The senator said the next challenge was ensuring that resources made available through the reforms were invested in sectors capable of expanding production, creating jobs and improving living standards.

“We must invest in agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, education, energy and technology,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria must create an environment in which citizens can produce more, businesses can expand and young people can access meaningful economic opportunities.

He also challenged the legislature, saying lawmakers must scrutinise government expenditure, strengthen oversight and ensure that citizens’ concerns remain central to the implementation of the reforms.

Lalong called for greater fiscal responsibility, stronger democratic institutions and sustained efforts to strengthen the autonomy and capacity of national institutions.

History, he stressed, will judge the current period by how political leaders responded to Nigeria’s longstanding structural challenges.

His words: “This is one of those periods President Bola Tinubu has chosen the path of reform. The road has required difficult decisions, but the responsibility of leadership is not to avoid every difficulty. It is to confront the structural challenges that have held the country back and begin the work of building something more sustainable.”

He described the administration’s reform journey as an attempt to move Nigeria away from dependency, consumption and short-term interventions towards productivity, investment and long-term economic transformation.

“The journey from subsidy to Renewed Hope is a journey from dependency to productivity, from consumption to investment, and from short-term fix to long-term economic transformation.

“It is a journey that requires courage from the executive, responsibility from the legislatures, discipline across government and patience from the people.

“President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated the courage to begin this difficult journey. Our responsibility is to ensure that reforms succeed, that their gains are consolidated, and that Nigerians emerge stronger, more productive, more prosperous,” he said.

On her part, the First Lady, who was Special Guest of Honour, said the Tinubu government had been working to reposition the economy and establish foundations for sustainable national development.

“Since the inception of this administration, Mr. President has worked tirelessly to reposition our economy and lay a solid foundation for sustainable national development.

“Nation-building is a continuous process, and the gains already recorded must be consolidated for the benefit of present and future generations,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu also welcomed the forum’s endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term, saying the support carried particular significance because it came from former legislative leaders familiar with the demands of governance and the difficulties associated with major policy decisions.

“I especially acknowledge and appreciate your endorsement of President Bola Tinubu, for a second term in office. Coming from men and women who have themselves presided over legislative institutions, your endorsement carries special significance.

“You understand the demands of governance, the difficulty of making critical decisions, and the courage required to pursue reforms in the national interest.

“On behalf of Mr. President, I thank you for this expression of confidence, support and goodwill,” she said.

The First Lady also charged former Speakers and Deputy Speakers not to withdraw from public service simply because they had left elective office, saying the country still required their institutional experience and networks.

“Leaving political office should never mean leaving public service. Nigeria still needs your wisdom, experience, and networks,” she said.

The First Lady urged them to use the forum to preserve institutional memory, mentor younger legislators, promote democratic stability and continue contributing to development in communities where they had served.

Mrs Tinubu expressed hope that the summit would strengthen cooperation among members and create a platform for continued contributions to national unity and democratic development.

“May this summit strengthen the bonds among you and open a new chapter of meaningful contribution to our nation, promote national unity and strengthen our democracy,” she said.

Also on Thursday, former Speakers and Deputy Speakers of state Houses of Assembly unanimously endorsed President Tinubu for a second term and resolved to launch a nationwide grassroots mobilisation for his re-election in 2027.

To this end, members of the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of State Houses of Assembly of Nigeria (FOPSHAN) will mobilise across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), explaining the administration’s policies and programmes and canvassing support for the president.

The ex-legislative leaders also endorsed the administration’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of petrol subsidy, arguing that the immediate difficulties associated with the measures should be weighed against their anticipated long-term benefits.

The resolutions were adopted at FOPSHAN’s National Summit in Abuja, with former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, chairing the summit, while the forum’s National Chairman, Senator Wasiu Eshilokun Sani, hosted the gathering.

According to its resolutions, the forum declared its support for what it described as the administration’s “bold economic reforms”, particularly petrol subsidy removal, saying the policy should be viewed within the broader objective of securing long-term economic prosperity.

It thereafter announced a unanimous endorsement of Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“In recognition of the president’s colourful, visionary leadership and commitment to national development, FOPSHAN unanimously endorses President Bola Tinubu, for a second term in office in the 2027 general election,” it said.

The forum resolved to move beyond the endorsement by deploying its membership across the country to build grassroots support for the administration.

Former legislators at the national, state and local government levels are expected to engage citizens, explain government policies and programmes and take the message of the summit to communities across the 36 states and the FCT.

On party affairs, the forum reaffirmed its commitment to the unity and progress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging members to close ranks and support the administration at the federal and sub-national levels.