Former NBA President Nwokoye Conferred With Blue Silks Rank

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief Ebele Nwokoye, has been conferred with the Blue Silks rank, which was introduced as an alternative to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, title for non-litigation lawyers in Nigeria.

The NBA had opposed the introduction of the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria, describing the title as illegal. The NBA had warned that Nigerian lawyers who take up the Blue Silks rank risk severe sanctions.

The introduction of the Blue Silks is the subject of a legal battle between the NBA and promoters of the rank, the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners, ALDRAP.

The conferment of the rank on a former President of the NBA is seen as a major development in the emergence of the Blue Silks as an alternative to the SAN title.

Nwokoye, who served as NBA President from 1985 to 1987, was conferred with the Blue Silks rank on Tuesday at an event in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State. He was also confered with the title of the National Patron of the Body of Senior Counsel of NIgeria, BOSCON.

BOSCON is the body that is responsible for assessment and conferement of candidates who apply for the Blue Silks rank.

Unlike the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, confered by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, and whose major criteria is submission of evidence of courtroom litigation by candidates, the criteria for the Blue Silks rank is that such candidates must submit not less than 35 verifiable non-litigation transactions as well as holding a Bachelor of Laws, LLB, degree for not less than ten years.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Tuesday, Executive Secretary of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners, Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja, Chief Blue Silk of Nigeria, noted that 15th September 2026 will be remembered in the history of the Nigerian legal profession as the date when the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria, SCN, secured a double victory.

Jaja said, “The conferment of the Blue Silks-SCN upon the former President of the NBA, Chief Nwokoye is a significant victory considering that the immediate past leadership of the NBA launched an unsuccessful attack against the Blue Silks, SCN, at its inception in the year 2025.

He said Instead of going to file a lawsuit at any court of law, the previous NBA leadership unsuccessfully tried to use illegal methods to stop the maiden investiture ceremony which held at the Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on 15th December 2025.

Jaja said the past NBA leadership mobilised police officers and other officials of the National Assembly (including the Clerk to the National Assembly) to deny entry into the hall at the Senate building of the National Assembly wherein the investiture ceremony was originally scheduled to hold.

According to him, all the illegal methods and resort to self-help instead of court of law by the then NBA leadeeship are what the Supreme Court of Nigeria condemned in its landmark judgment of Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu (1986) 1 Nigerian Weekly Law Report-NWLR (pt. 18) 621.

He said all these illegal methods were deployed by the former NBA leadership even after they were officially informed that the promoters of the Blue Silks-SCN had filed a lawsuit against the Incorporated Trustees of the NBA at the Federal High Court Abuja seeking an Order of Injunction against the NBA’s interference with the Blue Silks-SCN.

Jaja said, ironically, the same NBA leadership immediately raised alarm and used the defence that the Incorporated Trustees of the NBA is an independent legal entity that cannot allow external interference from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Continuing, Jaja noted that that the period within which the NBA can appeal an Abuja Federal High Court judgment which affirmed the conferment of the Blue Silks has passed.

“The second part of the victory is that the time prescribed for the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to file its appeal has elapsed and the NBA has failed to file any appeal against the said judgment which validates the Blue Silks, SCN.

“The said judgment was delivered on 27th January 2026 by Hon. Justice Mohammed Umar Garba of the Federal High Court Abuja, Suit Number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1238/2025,” he added.

According to Jaja, the judgment prohibited the NBA, and by extension the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, from attempting to regulate the Blue Silks rank and any other matters that were not expressly mentioned inside the Legal Practitioners Act, 1962.

“The NBA who were parties in the said lawsuit failed to appeal against that judgment. Therefore it remains the binding judgment,” Jaja said, noting that instead of appealing, the NBA is relying on another judgment by another judge of the same Federal High Court Abuja, which has been appealed against.

He added, “As any intelligent lawyer would know, another judge and his judgment of a Federal High Court cannot over-rule or over-ride a previous judgment of the Federal High Court because they are both courts of coordinates jurisdiction.

“Therefore, the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria-SCN which was introduced as an alternative to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, is a legally recognised route of legal excellence for non-litigation Nigerian lawyers.”