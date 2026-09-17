Mastercard, Trip.com Unveil AI-Powered Travel Booking Solution

Mastercard and Trip.com have partnered with Network International to showcase an AI-powered travel booking solution designed to enable consumers to search, book and complete purchases through Trip.com’s AI agent, TripGenie.

The initiative, powered by Mastercard’s Agent Suite for Merchants, is being showcased as a global first at the Arabian Travel Market, with a phased rollout and commercial launch expected in early 2027.

The collaboration aims to simplify travel bookings by enabling AI-powered shopping experiences, including product discovery, research and consumer-authorised purchases, within existing e-commerce environments.

According to the companies, the solution is expected to enhance the booking experience for selected travel services, including attractions and ancillary offerings.

Mastercard’s Agent Suite for Merchants is designed to help businesses build and scale AI-powered shopping experiences while retaining control over their brand and customer interactions.

“Through our collaboration with Trip.com and Network International, we are showcasing how consumers can transact confidently with new solutions, powering the next era of travel,” said Mete Güney, executive vice president, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

He said the company was committed to providing merchants with ways to build, connect and scale AI-powered shopping experiences as agentic AI transforms consumer shopping.

Trip.com CEO, Schubert Lou, said AI was transforming travel from a search experience into a more intelligent and personalised journey.

“Ultimately, our role is not just to help travelers find the right trip, but to make their entire journey, from discovery and planning through to booking and payment, much simpler, faster and more connected,” Lou said.

He added that the collaboration with Mastercard was exploring how AI agents could securely facilitate travel-related transactions with travellers’ authorisation.

The companies said the initiative combines Trip.com’s travel ecosystem, Network International’s acquiring capabilities, and Mastercard’s global payments network, gateway infrastructure and agentic commerce technologies.

Head of E-Commerce and Omni-channel at Network International, Martin Pitcock, said the company believed agentic commerce would reshape how consumers interact with digital services.

“At Network international we believe agentic commerce will fundamentally reshape how consumers interact with digital services, reducing complexity and enabling more personalized purchasing experiences,” Pitcock said.

He added that Network International was focused on providing secure and scalable infrastructure to support the transformation.

“Together with Mastercard and Trip.com, we are helping accelerate the future of commerce, where intelligent agents can deliver greater convenience, choice and value for consumers and businesses alike,” he said.

The companies said the collaboration would provide a scalable blueprint for merchants, payment service providers and financial institutions in the region to adopt agent-driven commerce.

They added that the initiative would help build confidence in agentic transactions and pave the way for expansion into additional use cases and markets.

Agent Suite for Merchants is available to merchants and businesses through Mastercard Merchant Cloud, an open acceptance framework that provides access to modular payment solutions, including fraud protection, authentication, tokenisation, data and partner services.

Trip.com Group, the parent company of Trip.com, is a global travel service provider comprising Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The group provides travel booking services and travel-related content through its digital platforms and customer service centres.