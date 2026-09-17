  • Thursday, 17th September, 2026

Aisha Buhari Visits Atiku

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former First Lady Aisha Buhari has paid a visit to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Abuja.

Atiku disclosed the meeting in a post on his social media platforms on Wednesday, describing the visit by the widow of former President Muhammadu Buhari as “warm and deeply appreciated.”

Although neither Atiku nor Aisha disclosed the purpose of the visit or details of their discussion, the meeting comes as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku said the encounter reminded him of the responsibility facing those seeking to lead Nigeria, particularly the need to prioritise the welfare and dignity of citizens.

“Today, I was delighted to receive former First Lady, Aisha Buhari. Her visit was warm and deeply appreciated,” he said.

The former vice-president used the occasion to draw attention to the economic difficulties facing Nigerian households, citing the rising cost of food, transportation, education, healthcare and other essential needs.

He said the country needed an economy capable of rewarding hard work and creating opportunities for citizens.

“Nigerians deserve an economy that rewards hard work, restores opportunity and allows every family to live with dignity and hope,” Atiku said.

He added that his objective was to ease the pressure on households, restore hope and “Make Nigeria Affordable Again.”

Aisha was accompanied by one of her daughters and some associates during the visit.

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