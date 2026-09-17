Stakeholders Seek EFCC, ICPC Intervention Over Alleged Undermining NCDMB Guidelines By Some Officials 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Stakeholders in the oil and gas industry have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to look into alleged involvement of some staff of the Nigerian Content Development Management Board (NCDMB) in undermining the guidelines of the board.

The stakeholders, who rose from a one-day meeting to review the activities of NCDMB in Warri, Thursday, said the call became necessary following alleged underhand activities prevailing in the board.

They resolved that, from experience, there is the need for the two anti-graft agencies to beam their searchlights on the activities of some unscrupulous individuals and companies undermining laid-down guidelines for contract award and procurement in NCDMB.

According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Convener, Marcus Eneyiegha, the stakeholders noted with dismay unwholesome practice of over invoicing and conflict of interest by principal officers of the board.

They alleged that some of the principal officers engaged in contract racketeering negating laid-down guidelines of the procurement act and laid down guidelines for contract award.

The stakeholders insisted that the management of NCDMB must ensure transparency in all its dealings and transactions according to laid-down guidelines in the procurement act.

“Corruption is a cankerworm that should not be allowed to thrive in NCDMB, and must be stopped at all cost.

“All bad eggs in the system should be flushed out to restore public confidence in the petroleum industry,” it added.

The stakeholders recalled that the NCDMB was established to bridge the gap and accelerate local content capacity in the petroleum industry, adding that It should be allowed to perform its role transparently.

General Manager, Corporate Communications Division, Dr Obinna Ezeobi, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.