Linkage Assurance Unveils DiasporaCare+ for Nigerians Abroad

Nume Ekeghe

Linkage Assurance Plc has unveiled DiasporaCare+, an insurance solution designed to provide Nigerians living abroad with protection for their families, assets, liabilities and other interests in Nigeria.

The product, unveiled by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Assurance, Daniel Braie, is part of the insurer’s strategy to deepen insurance penetration and develop products that respond to the changing needs of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

Speaking at the unveiling, Braie said DiasporaCare+ was designed to give Nigerians abroad greater confidence that the people and interests they care about at home are adequately protected.

“DiasporaCare+ is about giving Nigerians abroad greater confidence that the people and interests they care about at home can have access to meaningful insurance protection. We are extending the value of insurance beyond geographical boundaries and providing a dependable bridge between our diaspora community and home,” he said.

The product is built around four key areas of protection, covering travel, homes, automobiles and holiday-related injuries.

Under Diaspora Travel Insurance, policyholders are covered for the repatriation of mortal remains to Nigeria.

Diaspora Home Protection provides cover against fire and special perils, burglary and housebreaking, as well as personal accident and liability.

The Diaspora Auto Insurance package offers comprehensive, restricted, third-party and third-party-plus covers, while Diaspora Holiday Injury Insurance protects against accidental bodily injuries and tropical illnesses.

The Chief Strategy and Product Officer of Linkage Assurance, Dr. Imo O. Imo, said the product was developed after assessing the protection gaps faced by Nigerians living abroad who continue to maintain significant family and financial interests in the country.

“The thinking behind DiasporaCare+ was to move beyond simply selling an insurance policy to the diaspora. We asked a more fundamental question: how can insurance help Nigerians abroad protect the people, assets, and commitments that continue to connect them to home. DiasporaCare+ is our response to a practical protection ecosystem built around those real-life needs,” he said.

Imo added that the product reflects the company’s strategy of identifying emerging customer segments and developing insurance solutions around their specific risks and expectations.

Linkage Assurance said it would also pursue strategic partnerships and distribution channels to make DiasporaCare+ accessible to Nigerians across key Diaspora markets.

The company said the initiative underscores its focus on innovation, customer-centricity and financial inclusion, while providing a new channel for deeper engagement with Nigerians living outside the country.