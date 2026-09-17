  • Thursday, 17th September, 2026

Umesegha Clinches BusinessDay’s Top 25 CEOs Award

Life & Style | 4 seconds ago

Prospera Finance Limited has been honoured at the prestigious BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs award in an endorsement of its market growth and innovation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Prospera Finance Limited, 

Dr. Joshua Obinna Umesegha, received the coveted ‘Next Bull Award’ during the ceremony hosted  in Lagos.

The Next Bull Award recognizes high-performing, fast-growing private companies and institutional leaders that demonstrate operational resilience, strong corporate governance, and market leadership; positioning them as tomorrow’s initial public offering (IPO) stars and major drivers of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Dr. Umesegha, Prospera Finance Limited has rapidly established itself as a key player in Nigeria’s financial services and fintech ecosystem. 

The award underscores the firm’s track record in bridging credit gaps, scaling micro-lending operations, and driving structured access to capital for individuals and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Prospera Finance has actively structured accessible, flexible micro-loans and credit solutions tailored to unbanked and underserved micro-enterprises across Nigeria.

Leveraging his background as a Fellow of the International Certified Risk Management Professionals (UK) and the Chartered Institute of Loans & Risk Management, Dr. Umesegha has embedded strict credit analysis and risk mitigation protocols into the firm’s lending operations.

Prospera Finance has been at the forefront of advocacy and capital deployment for local enterprise models, including strategic partnerships aimed at formalizing trade and apprenticeship ecosystems to boost job creation.

The company has modernized its service delivery channels, enhancing transaction speed, customer experience, and operational efficiency across its product suite.

The Next Bull Award cements Prospera Finance Limited’s status as an emerging powerhouse in Nigeria’s non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) sector, further validating Dr. Umesegha’s strategic vision of driving inclusive economic growth through disciplined financial services.   

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