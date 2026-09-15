Transcorp Group, Transcorp Power Chiefs Win BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards

Transnational Corporation Plc and one of its power subsidiaries, Transcorp Power Plc, have been recognised in the 2026 BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards, presented at a ceremony in Lagos.



The annual event honours chief executives of leading companies quoted on the Nigerian Exchange, assessed on leadership performance, corporate governance and value creation for shareholders and stakeholders.



A diversified conglomerate, Transcorp Group operates across the power, hospitality and energy sectors of the economy. Through Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power Limited, the Group has a combined installed generation capacity of about 2,000MW, making it one of Nigeria’s largest independent power producers.



In its audited financial year ended 31 December 2025, the Group grew its revenue to ₦544 billion from ₦408 billion in FY 2024, representing a 33% increase, while its Profit Before Tax rose 31% to ₦179.5 billion.



For Transcorp Power Plc, the GENCO grew its revenue to ₦398.27 billion in full year 2025, up 30% year-on-year from ₦305.94 billion in FY 2024. Its profit before tax rose to ₦162.44 billion, representing a 14% year-on-year rise from ₦142.21 billion in FY 2024.



This has been achieved while operating in an environment shaped by gas supply constraints, foreign exchange volatility and liquidity pressure across the power value chain.



Speaking on the recognition, the President/GCEO, Transcorp Group, Owen D. Omogiafo, OON, said: “I receive this recognition on behalf of our colleagues across the Group who make my job easier. At Transcorp, we are laser-focused on our mission to improve lives and transform Africa. We will continue to build an institution capable of operating critical national infrastructure reliably; investing through difficult cycles, and creating durable value for shareholders, employees, customers and the communities we serve.”



In the same vein, the MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, maintained that: “I share the achievement with our Board and the entire team at Transcorp Power Plc, whose unwavering commitment, resilience, and pursuit of excellence continue to propel our organisation forward and drive sustainable growth. Our focus remains plant reliability, capacity expansion, financial and operational discipline.”



The Transcorp chief executives thanked Business Day Media Limited and the Nigerian Exchange for the recognition, saying the Group’s strategic priorities remain expanding and optimising its investments in the power sector and growing its hospitality portfolio.