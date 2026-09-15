Nigeria’s Davis Cup Team Jets out to Morocco

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

Nigeria’s Tennis team departed the country in the early hours of yesterday for Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 Davis Cup World Group II crunch clash scheduled for September between 19 and 20 at the Union Sportive des Cheminots de Tennis du Maroc.

The tie promises fireworks as Team Nigeria seeks to break a jinx that has seen them beaten in all four previous meetings against Morocco.

Flying aboard Royal Air Maroc, the players are determined to fly the green-white-green high in what promises to be a mouthwatering championship encounter.

The squad has spent the last three weeks in an intensive training camp, sharpening their game and building team chemistry ahead of the crucial tie. The mission is clear, secure a historic win and advance to the Davis Cup World Group I.

The players on the trip include; Daniel Adeleye, Canice Abua, Michael Emmanuel, and Yusuf Abubakar. They will be led by Head Coach Benson Ishicheli. These lads are currently the best in the country. Adeleye spearheaded Nigeria’s defeat of Uzbekistan last February.

Adding firepower to the team, rising star Oluwaseun Ogunsakin is expected to link up with the squad in Morocco. Ogunsakin, who recently featured in Grand Slam tournaments at Roland Garros and the US Open, will complete the five-man lineup flying Nigeria’s colors.

Nigeria earned this spot for the first in 30-years after a gritty victory over Uzbekistan in February, setting up this fierce encounter against North African rivals Morocco.

Pride, history and promotion are all on the line. Team Nigeria will be aiming to turn the tables and write a new chapter in the Davis Cup rivalry. The winner of the Morocco vs Nigeria tie will book a place in the Davis Cup World Group I.