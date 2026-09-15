CANAL+, LALIGA Sign Partnership Agreement to Combat Sports Piracy 

CANAL+ and LALIGA have signed an anti-piracy agreement covering nearly 50 countries across Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti, strengthening efforts to tackle illegal sports content distribution.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will share intelligence, coordinate enforcement strategies and step up action against illegal distribution networks operating across multiple territories.

The partnership marks one of the most significant collaborations between a global broadcaster and a major sports competition in the fight against piracy.

Piracy has become a major threat to the sustainability of sport, undermining the value of broadcast rights and the investment that supports clubs, youth development, audiovisual production and the wider football ecosystem. Illegal streaming services can also expose fans to risks including data theft, malware and fraud.

The agreement builds on the longstanding relationship between CANAL+ and LALIGA through the distribution of Spanish football across Europe, Africa and Haiti, extending their partnership beyond content distribution to jointly protect the long-term value of sports rights.

CEO of CANAL+, Maxime Saada, said: “The unprecedented scale of this partnership reflects the strategic importance CANAL+ attaches to the fight against content piracy. I am particularly pleased that our Group shares a common conviction with LALIGA, one of the sports leagues most committed to combating piracy: piracy undermines the entire sports ecosystem.

“By combining our anti-piracy expertise, we are significantly enhancing our ability to take action.”

He added: “All players in the sports industry, without exception, and more broadly all stakeholders in the audiovisual and creative industries, have a role to play in tackling the scourge of piracy. CANAL+ is fully assuming its responsibility, and this partnership is a call for all industry players to do the same.”

President of LALIGA, Javier Tebas, said: “Piracy is one of the greatest challenges facing the future of sports, one that no organisation can tackle alone, which is why partnerships like this one are so important.

“By joining forces with CANAL+, we are bringing together technology, intelligence and operational expertise to protect the value of our competitions, defend the investment made by broadcasters and clubs, and ultimately safeguard the future of football,” Tebas concluded.