EVN Expo Movedto November, Positions Nigeria’s Flagship E-mobility Platform Lagos

The EV Nigeria Expo & Conference (EVN Expo), Nigeria’s premier platform for electric vehicles and clean mobility, has announced that its 2026 edition will now hold on 25 and 26 November 2026 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new dates place the Expo directly after COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference holding in Antalya, Türkiye from 9 to 20 November 2026.

EVN Expo 2026 is the first national platform where Nigeria converts the commitments of the COP31 season into investment, policy, and industrial action. The November window also places the Expo and its Deal Room in the period when companies and investors set their budgets and capital plans for 2027.

“COP31 will close on 20 November with fresh commitments that Nigeria must now convert into action,” said Koye Abiola, Convener of the EV Nigeria Expo. “We have placed EVN Expo in the days that follow so that the investors, policymakers, manufacturers, and operators building this sector meet at exactly the moment those commitments are live. It is the right room at the right time.”

The 2026 edition will span two days, with a distinct focus. Day One convenes industry, government, and capital. Day Two centers on skills and the people who will build the sector, with practical programming for engineers, technicians, students, and entrepreneurs entering the e-mobility value chain. Registered attendees, sponsors, and partners have been notified directly, and existing registrations remain valid for the new dates.