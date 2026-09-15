Nigeria Launches First CAF A-License Course in Nine Years in Abuja

A total of 25 top-flight coaches in Nigeria have commenced intensive theoretical and practical classes in a two-module CAF A-License coaching course that kicked off in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday.

The course marks Nigeria’s return to the CAF A-License Convention, and is the first time that the country will organise the CAF-A course in the past nine years. However, the NFF had continued to organise coaching courses in the D-License, C-License and B-License categories, including an exclusive CAF C-License course for women that involved three modules over the course of three months in 2025.

The CAF A-License cohort includes coaches of the various National Teams and coaches of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) clubs.

The second and concluding module will be hosted next month.

Acting General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, will declare open the first module – which will last for five days – on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the West African Football Union Zone B has selected 14 referees from the regional ‘Young Talents’ refereeing course that took place in Ghana six months ago, to officiate at the 2nd edition of the WAFU-B U17 Girls Tournament taking place in Yamoussoukro, 15th – 28th September.

This initiative marks an important step in motivating, encouraging and inspiring the young arbiters who were at the course that took place in Ghanaian Centre of Excellence in Prampram, 21st – 25th March 2026. Two referees were selected from each of the seven countries within the zone.

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos, arrived in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan on their way to the city of Yamoussoukro for the 2nd WAFU-B U17 Girls Tournament, after travelling from Abuja on Monday morning.

Coach Hakeem Busari picked 20 players for the tournament, which is seen as a prime preparatory ground for Nigeria and Ghana – the two WAFU-B teams among Africa’s four flag-bearers at this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals. The others are Kenya and Zambia.