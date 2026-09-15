Lamine Yamal Says He ‘Deserves’ this Year’s Ballon d’Or Award

*Names Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe as main rival for the title

Barcelona forward, Lamine Yamal, believes he would be a deserved winner of the Ballon d’Or this year, given his World Cup successwith Spain and La Liga glory with the Catalan club but his closest competitor for the prestigious football award would be Real Madrid rival Kylian Mbappe.

“I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won,” Lamine said in an interview clip shared by Spanish streaming platform Movistaron Sunday night.

“As far as I’m concerned, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. It’s clear to me, and everyone who watches the matches knows it.”

France striker Mbappe was the top scorerat the World Cup as well as in La Liga and the Champions League, and said last week no player was better than him last season, though he failed to win any silverware.

Yamal was named La Liga’s best playerin 2025-26 as Barcelona successfully defended the title, and later played a key role in Spain winning the World Cup in North America.

He had struck a more measured tone at a news conference last Tuesday, saying he believed he had a chance after an “incredible” season but would not beg for votes.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has also made his case for the award in recent days.

The Spanish teen Yamal was runner-up to Ousmane Dembele last year, while Mbappe was third in 2023, when Lionel Messi won the award for a record eighth time.

Dembele believes the award should remain with a Paris Saint-Germain player after the French club retained the Champions League.

Bayern Munich striker and England international Harry Kane is also among the favourites to win the award, which will be presented in London on October 26.