THE CRISIS OF COUNTERFEIT GOODS Offenders should be severely punished

There is a surge in counterfeit and substandard products across the country, putting many at risk, stifling legitimate businesses, and discouraging investment. From food items to water to medicines, and building materials, counterfeit is everywhere. In recent months, viral social media posts have raised the alarm of fake toothpastes, body creams, contaminated bottled water, milk, baby products, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to many household items. And the cost is high, as we can see from what is currently happening in Ondo State where a locally brewed alcoholic drink has led to the death of no fewer than 29 persons. “Today, the task force has moved around the parks, markets and streets to enforce the ban on the sale of herbal drinks,” said the chairman of Odigbo local government area of the state, Taiwo Adegoroye.

Counterfeiting is particularly helped when the cost of genuine brands doing reasonably well in the market is relatively higher, thus pushing many consumers to unknowingly embrace the fakes which are cheaper, and well packaged with the right labels and seals. Besides, the closure of some of the multinational drug manufacturing companies operating in the country like GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc as a result of adverse economic environment has also encouraged the influx of adulterated and counterfeit drugs. Since many of the drug stores across the country are kept in business by large scale importation from Europe, India and China, citizens of some Asian countries resident in Nigeria have allegedly been deeply involved in the counterfeit trade.

Poor quality medicines compromise the treatment of diseases like malaria, leading to drug resistance, treatment failure and death. Falsified drugs and unwholesome processed foods are reportedly one of the leading causes of organ damage, cardiac complications and cancer. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is very much aware of the proliferation of fake goods, but it is evidently overwhelmed. In August alone, NAFDAC received 225 counterfeit product complaints. Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, said recently that the regulatory body mopped up 7,210 products in nationwide post-marketing surveillance operations between May and July 2026, adding that some arrested persons were involved in the counterfeiting of CWay water, as well as Oral-B and Colgate toothpastes. The agency, in addition, has also secured some convictions against some counterfeiters, convictions regarded by many as unimpressive, considering the sheer magnitude of the challenge.

Since the current direction of Nigeria’s external trade is mostly with countries where faking and adulteration have become established sub economies, there is need for a diplomatic reorientation that involves government at the highest level. The near absence of controls in those countries and at our end increases the challenge. Corruption at our ports of entry and in the regulatory agencies is an area of concern that must be examined. The culture of complicity on trafficking in substandard products must be stopped. There must be an urgent and deliberate policy by the federal government to rid the country of fake drugs and other substandard goods that are killing our people. Collaborative attempts must also be made by governments, non-governmental organisations and corporate bodies to tackle the problem.

We urge the authorities in NAFDAC and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to work with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the government agency saddled with protecting the public from unreasonable risks and injury on this menace of fake and adulterated products. There must be a consistent effort to alert the people to the risks of fake drugs, and other substandard goods, and reinforce the need for them to patronise the right health institutions. And importantly, penalties for the offenders should be strengthened from a mere few years in prison to life imprisonment.