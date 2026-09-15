  • Monday, 14th September, 2026

EFCC, FBI Probe Alleged Diversion of USAID Funds

Business | 11 seconds ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have strengthened collaboration, to investigate the alleged diversion and mismanagement of funds released under United States-supported health programmes in Nigeria.

 The development followed a visit by a delegation led by the FBI Assistant Law Enforcement Attaché, Macus Maccain, to the Acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, Bawa Usman Kaltungo, on Thursday.

Maccain said the engagement was aimed at enhancing intelligence sharing and operational cooperation, over alleged financial irregularities involving organisations that received funds under programmes supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), particularly HIV and Tuberculosis interventions.He said concerns arose after the United States Government shut down some USAID programmes in 2025, leaving questions about funds held by implementing organisations. 

Jeremy Kennon, Special Agent, Office of Inspector General, Department of State, said reviews had uncovered alleged inflated budgets and other financial irregularities in Kano State and other States. He also added that the FBI was interested in establishing a long-term working relationship with the EFCC, including reciprocal information sharing.

 Responding, Kaltungo assured the delegation that the EFCC would investigate the allegations across all affected States, trace the movement of the funds, and identify their ultimate beneficiaries.He said the investigation would determine whether the funds were used for their intended purposes, or diverted or mismanaged, following the termination of the programmes.

Kaltungo pledged that the EFCC would work closely with the FBI to follow the financial trail and establish the facts.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.