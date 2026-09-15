EFCC, FBI Probe Alleged Diversion of USAID Funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have strengthened collaboration, to investigate the alleged diversion and mismanagement of funds released under United States-supported health programmes in Nigeria.

The development followed a visit by a delegation led by the FBI Assistant Law Enforcement Attaché, Macus Maccain, to the Acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, Bawa Usman Kaltungo, on Thursday.

Maccain said the engagement was aimed at enhancing intelligence sharing and operational cooperation, over alleged financial irregularities involving organisations that received funds under programmes supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), particularly HIV and Tuberculosis interventions.He said concerns arose after the United States Government shut down some USAID programmes in 2025, leaving questions about funds held by implementing organisations.

Jeremy Kennon, Special Agent, Office of Inspector General, Department of State, said reviews had uncovered alleged inflated budgets and other financial irregularities in Kano State and other States. He also added that the FBI was interested in establishing a long-term working relationship with the EFCC, including reciprocal information sharing.

Responding, Kaltungo assured the delegation that the EFCC would investigate the allegations across all affected States, trace the movement of the funds, and identify their ultimate beneficiaries.He said the investigation would determine whether the funds were used for their intended purposes, or diverted or mismanaged, following the termination of the programmes.

Kaltungo pledged that the EFCC would work closely with the FBI to follow the financial trail and establish the facts.