NBA President Hails Kasunmu as Teacher, Legal Icon

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, has paid tribute to late Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, describing him as a great teacher, distinguished Lawyer and patriarch, whose legacy will endure across generations of the Nigerian legal profession.

Mrs Badejo-Okusanya, who joined the Kasunmu family, colleagues and members of the Bar to bid the legal icon farewell, recalled her personal connection with him, disclosing that her first vacation job as a law student was at his chambers. She said the experience remained significant, in her professional journey.

The NBA President described Kasunmu as belonging to a rare generation of Lawyers, who went beyond legal practice to build institutions, shape traditions and establish standards for succeeding generations. Prof Kasunmu died on August 9, 2026, aged 92.

The late Professor’s career spanned legal scholarship, advocacy and public service. He was a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, and one of the early members of the Inner Bar. He also founded Professor A.B. Kasunmu Chambers.

Mrs Badejo-Okusanya said Kasunmu’s greatest legacy was not only his titles or accomplishments, but the Lawyers he taught, mentored and influenced. She urged members of the profession to preserve the values he represented, including excellence, integrity, courtesy, preparation and commitment to justice.

“We mourn a great Lawyer. We honour an extraordinary teacher. We salute a distinguished Senior Advocate. And, we bid farewell to a true elder of the Nigerian Bar”, the NBA President said, extending her condolences to the Kasunmu family.