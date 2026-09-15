Lagos Judiciary Sets September 21 for New Legal Year

Stories by Steve Aya



The Lagos State Judiciary has announced activities to mark the commencement of the 2026/2027 New Legal Year, with a Thanksgiving Service scheduled for September 21 and a Legal Year Summit the following day.

The programme, contained in a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Lagos State Judiciary, Mr Tajudeen Adegbenga Elias, invited the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, members of the Bench and Bar, and the general public to participate in the events.

According to the statement, the Thanksgiving Service will hold simultaneously at 10am on Monday, September 21, at the Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos, and the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos. The Judiciary said the use of the two religious venues underscored its commitment to inclusivity and interfaith harmony, while providing an opportunity for members of the legal community and the public to give thanks as the new legal year begins.

The Legal Year Summit will follow on Tuesday, September 22, at 10am at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos. The Summit is expected to bring together judicial officers, legal practitioners, policymakers, academics and other stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting the administration of justice in Lagos State and Nigeria.

The annual New Legal Year ceremony provides an opportunity for the Judiciary to reflect on the outgoing legal year, set priorities for the new judicial calendar, and reaffirm its commitment to the rule of law and effective justice delivery.