  • Tuesday, 15th September, 2026

Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Victims, Neutralise Three Gunmen

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims after a fierce battle with the kidnappers in the Wawa forest of Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the command, three of the kidnapers were neutralized, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Monday said the rescued victims were abducted from Wako village with the kidnapers demanding ransom.

Based on this report, Abiodun said in a statement, said the surveillance team attached to New-Bussa Area Command commenced investigation and mobilized with some vigilante men to Wawa forest for the rescue operation.

He added that In the course of this, the suspected kidnappers were intercepted and there was a gun battle between the team and the hoodlums, adding that consequently, the two abducted victims were rescued unhurt, while three suspects amongst the hoodlums were neutralized.

He said other kidnappers escaped with bullet injuries, adding that the victims have been “debriefed and further investigation is ongoing”.

Abiodun also disclosed that one Mohammed Jamiu was arrested at a students hostel in Bida in connection with the discovery of 27 pieces of suspected fake N1,000 notes,

some charms, a calabash and a red cloth.

He said the suspect claimed he sold his motorcycle and that part of the proceeds from the business were the fake N1,000 notes.

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