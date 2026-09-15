Violence: Tinubu Risks Losing Enugu Votes in 2027, Says PDP Chieftain

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Basil Ani, has warned that growing political tension and alleged violence in Enugu State could hurt President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the state in the 2027 general election.

Ani, in a statement to newsmen yesterday, said growing anger over alleged attacks on PDP members and supporters was increasingly being directed at the federal government, and by extension, the president.

He warned that the situation could trigger a protest vote against Tinubu if the federal government was perceived to have failed to intervene in the alleged political violence.

According to him, what began largely as opposition to the administration of Governor Peter Mbah was gradually assuming a wider dimension, with opposition politicians, traditional rulers, and other citizens questioning the federal government’s response to developments in the state.

Ani cited alleged attacks on PDP activities in different parts of the state, including a ward meeting at Akpugo Ward 3 on August 16 and another meeting at Obe Ward, Nkanu West Local Government Area, on August 29.

He also referred to alleged attacks on two PDP ward meetings on September 12, during which more than eight people were reportedly shot and injured, while property was destroyed.

“The allegations are grave, and raised a much larger question: Can citizens freely participate in political activities in Enugu State without fear of violence or intimidation?” he asked.

Ani said the incidents had raised concerns among political stakeholders, particularly against the backdrop of what he described as the absence of publicly known arrests or decisive action over the alleged attacks.

He urged security and law-enforcement agencies to investigate the incidents and prosecute anyone found culpable irrespective of political affiliation.

“If PDP members are attacked, investigate it. If APC members are attacked, investigate it. If supporters of any other political party are attacked, investigate it,” he said.