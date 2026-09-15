Joint Security Outfit Rescues 16-year-old Boy in Onitsha

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Joint security forces in Anambra State have thwarted the abduction of a 16 year old boy by unknown persons. The boy was rescued in Onitsha at a checkpoint.

A press release by the Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that with the rescue, the command has intensified surveillance for suspected the abductors.

The command also stated that it is seeking the assistance of members of the public to reunite victim with his family in Enugu State where he was abducted.

The statement read: “Anambra State Police Command has intensified efforts to apprehend a suspected criminal gang following the rescue of a 16-year-old boy, Favour Ayogu.

“The boy was allegedly abducted in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State and later abandoned near a security checkpoint in Onitsha.

“The rescue followed improved strategic joint security operations conducted on the evening of 13 September 2026.

“A joint patrol team operating at Ekene Junction along Oguta Road, Onitsha, intercepted the victim after he was reportedly dropped from a black Toyota Highlander SUV by unidentified persons close to the security checkpoint.

“The swift response of the joint patrol team led to the boy’s rescue and prevented further harm. The Command has since stepped up surveillance and other intelligence-led measures to identify, trace, and arrest those responsible for the alleged abduction.”

The Command appealed to members of the public, particularly residents of Igboeze South and Ibagwa-Aka in Enugu State, who may have information that could assist in locating the victim’s family, to contact the nearest Police Station or the Anambra State Police Command.