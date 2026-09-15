  • Tuesday, 15th September, 2026

Shettima Back In Abuja After Attending BRICS Summit In India 

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago


Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima Tuesday morning returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India.

During the visit, Shettima participated in the summit’s high-level sessions and held bilateral engagements aimed at advancing Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic interests.

Among the key engagements was a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where both sides discussed renewed crude oil trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, defence, digital technology, fintech, renewable energy and other strategic sectors.

The vice-president also met with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, reaffirming Nigeria’s support for multilateralism and a more inclusive global economic order.

At the summit, Shettima delivered President Tinubu’s message calling for reforms of global governance and financial institutions, while positioning Nigeria as a gateway to Africa’s expanding market under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Nigeria also used the summit to deepen its engagement with BRICS member and partner countries in agriculture, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and human-capital development.

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