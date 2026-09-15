FG Moves To Unlock $100bn Tourism Economy

*Partners state govts, corporate entities for single tourism calendar

Charles Ajunwa

The federal government has said that plans are underway to unlock a $100 billion tourism economy through a single tourism calendar for the country.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, disclosed this at the ‘Ember to Remember’ National Stakeholders Conference and official launch of Nigeria’s coordinated September-to-December 100-day calendar of festivals, concerts and cultural events, held at Latanna Hall, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Musawa who disclosed that the stakeholders’ conference was organised in collaboration with the MyCityApp, said the federal government has partnered state government and corporate entities to achieve a $100 tourism economy.

According to her, “Nigeria possesses assets that many nations spend billions of dollars trying to create — our culture, creativity, music, fashion, food, heritage, festivals, hospitality and, most importantly, our people.”

“We want to create a single, credible and compelling platform through which Nigerians, the diaspora and international visitors can discover what is happening across Nigeria.

“Imagine someone sitting in London, New York, Johannesburg or Toronto being able to see, in one place, the extraordinary experiences available across Nigeria.

“The opportunity before us is enormous,” the minister.

To achieve this, Musawa said it requires deliberate planning, collaboration, investment and execution.

“The $100 billion opportunity will not be created by one ministry, one company or one event,” she noted.

The minister further said, “This initiative is also consistent with the economic vision of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, particularly his determination to expand Nigeria’s economic base, unlock new sectors of growth, create jobs and position the private sector as a critical engine of national development.

“The tourism, cultural and creative economy is one of those sectors with the capacity to deliver precisely this kind of broad-based growth.

“Our responsibility is therefore to move from seeing tourism and creativity simply as entertainment to recognising them as serious economic sectors capable of attracting investment, generating employment, supporting businesses and contributing significantly to Nigeria’s GDP.

“This is why the ministry will continue to work with state governments, investors, creative entrepreneurs, technology platforms, hospitality businesses and other stakeholders to build the ecosystem required to unlock this opportunity.”

She commended Mrs. Ifeoma Chukwu, the Chief Executive Officer of MyCityApp, whom the minister her vision, doggedness and commitment have been instrumental to driving this initiative.

“Mrs. Chukwu has demonstrated what is possible when private-sector innovation meets national purpose. Her persistence and strength in championing this initiative deserve recognition.

“On behalf of the ministry, I commend her for her leadership and assure her and all our partners that the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy remains committed to supporting this initiative and working with the private sector to take it to greater heights,” Musawa.

Earlier in her address, the CEO of MyCityApp, Chukwu, said building a $100 billion tourism economy is achievable. “Globally, the evidence tells us it is achievable.

“In 2024, tourism contributed over $270 billion to Spain’s economy, about $289 billion to France and more than $2.5 trillion to the economy of the United States.

“So, the question is not whether a $100 billion tourism economy is possible.”

According to her, “At the centre of it is MyCityApp and MyLagosApp, our digital engine for the National Digital Calendar, bringing events and experiences across Nigeria into one place and pushing them through a 360 degree media ecosystem to Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“If you are hosting an event, an experience or anything worth travelling for between September and December, upload it on MyCityApp.io for more visibility on our digital calendar.”

“By October, November and December, Nigeria is in full festive mode. From Ofala celebrations in the South East, to Felabration, Fashion and Design Week in Lagos, AFRIFF film festival, food festivals, concerts and the explosion we now call Detty December.

“Our airports become busier. Hotels fill up. Restaurants extend their hours. Fashion designers are fully booked.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State and Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, were represented by Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Ugochi Madueke, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism respectively.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, was represented by Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).