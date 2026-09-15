  • Tuesday, 15th September, 2026

Former FIRS Chairman, Mani, Picks PDP Guber Ticket in Niger

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Alhaji Mohammed Mani, has been endorsed as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Niger state

Alhaji  Mani replaces  Abubakar Sulaiman, who was elected at the PDP primary last May.

Sulaiman voluntarily withdrawn from the position in the interest of the peace unity and progress of the party.

The endorsement of the former FIRS boss for the governorship contest was made by PDP stakeholders from across the state at the state party secretariat.

Addressing the stakeholders, Alhaji Mani promised to deliver the state to the PDP in next year’s election and solicited  the support of party faithful for the realisation of the objective. The new PDP candidate had earlier contested for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress(APC) which Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago got by “ consensus.”

He was among the APC aspirants who lost in the primary election and recently defected to the PDP.

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