Sokoto Wants ONSA-led Security Drill to Tackle  Banditry

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has urged the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to bring its crisis-response simulation to the state, saying it will strengthen how security and emergency agencies coordinate formations in confronting banditry and other threats.

The Special Adviser to the state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), appealed last Sunday while commending the commencement of ONSA’s Rapid Response 3 Crisis Response Exercise in some parts of the country.

Usman described the federal initiative as timely, noting that testing the nation’s crisis management architecture through a multi-agency exercise is critical at a time when different regions are dealing with evolving security threats.

He said the exercise offers a practical way to evaluate existing response mechanisms and to identify areas that need improvement before a major incident occurs. According to him, relying on real crises to test systems often comes with avoidable losses.

He said: “We welcome this initiative by the Office of the National Security Adviser. It is a very important exercise because security threats are dynamic, and our response mechanisms must also be tested regularly to ensure that they are effective.”

The Special Adviser expressed Sokoto State’s interest in hosting a similar drill, stating that it would provide an opportunity to assess preparedness and improve synergy among security agencies, emergency responders and state authorities.

He noted that some parts of the state have continued to face serious security concerns, particularly from bandits, and that a simulation would help test communication, command and control, and the speed of response during a major incident.

“It would also bring together the different security and emergency response agencies to operate under a common command structure, and test how quickly they can respond to a major crisis,” Usman added.

Beyond Sokoto State, he said the exercise could generate useful lessons for the wider North-West region, where armed groups often operate across state boundaries and require a coordinated response.

The Special Adviser reiterated the state government’s commitment to working with the federal government and security agencies to enhance the protection of lives and property for all residents.

“We believe that exercises of this nature should be taken to areas experiencing different forms of security challenges. Sokoto would be willing to provide the necessary support and cooperation if the ONSA considers conducting such an exercise in the state,” he concluded.