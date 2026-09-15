Osun APC Faults Adeleke over Planned Park Management System

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted Governor Ademola Adeleke’s directive to replace the existing leadership structure at motor parks and garages across the state with a government-backed park management system.

The party described the proposed arrangement as illegal and unconstitutional.

The party’s position followed the killing of Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as “Emir” or “Ajagungbade,” an Accord Party supporter and appointee of the state government, during a violent clash involving rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ile-Ife on Sunday.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Osun APC Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, the party said the incident occurred amid a lingering struggle over the control and leadership of motor parks and garages in the state.

According to the APC, the violence erupted during what was expected to be a peace meeting but later degenerated into a confrontation, leading to the death of Ajagungbade and injuries to several NURTW members and innocent passers-by.

The party said some of those injured were rushed to various hospitals in Ile-Ife for medical attention.

While condemning the use of what it described as extra-judicial means to settle disputes, the APC said the incident had reinforced its earlier warnings before the August 16, 2026 governorship election about the alleged proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition among non-state actors in the state.

The opposition party therefore, urged the Inspector-General of Police to prevail on the Osun State Commissioner of Police to urgently commence a comprehensive mop-up of illegally acquired arms and ammunition allegedly in the possession of political thugs and other non-state actors.

The APC alleged that no fewer than 37 of its members and supporters were killed by Accord Party supporters before the 2026 governorship election. It also claimed that 35 of its members and supporters were killed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters before the 2022 governorship election.

The party called on the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ajagungbade’s death and ensure that anyone found culpable was arrested, prosecuted and brought to justice.

It specifically urged the police to investigate the alleged roles of Nurudeen Alowonle and Olayemi Ojo, popularly known as “Sibi,” whom it described as suspected masterminds of the killing.

The APC also criticised Governor Adeleke’s response to the incident, particularly his directive to dismantle the existing garage and motor park leadership structure and replace it with a Park Management System.

It described the proposed system and the reported plan to back it with an Executive Order as another “illegal and unprofitable venture,” comparing it with the governor’s 2022 decision to remove elected APC local government chairmen and councillors from office through an Executive Order.

According to the party, Governor Adeleke lacks the constitutional authority to appoint the leadership of motor parks because such responsibility, in its interpretation, does not fall within the constitutional powers of a state governor.

The APC argued that although state governments could intervene in transport-related matters for security and administrative purposes, the direct administration and revenue collection associated with public motor parks should remain within the appropriate local government framework.

The party cited Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees the system of democratically elected local government councils, as part of the basis for its position.

It consequently urged Governor Adeleke to reconsider the proposed park management system and allow the appropriate local government authorities to exercise what it described as their constitutional responsibilities.

The APC also called for a comprehensive investigation into the Ile-Ife violence, stressing that all persons found responsible for the killing and other acts of violence should face the law.

The party maintained that the alleged proliferation of firearms among political and transport-related groups posed a serious threat to peace, security and democratic development in Osun State.

It therefore, urged the police and other security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering, recover illegal firearms and prevent political thugs and rival transport factions from turning motor parks and garages into centres of violence.

The APC said decisive action by security agencies was necessary to prevent a recurrence of the Ile-Ife incident and restore public confidence in the ability of the authorities to protect lives and property across the state.