APC Govs: We Won’t Support Any Political Arrangement Capable of Undermining Tinubu’s Re-election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has declared that it would not participate in, support or endorse any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining the re-election of President Bola Tinubu or weakening the ruling party or adversely affecting any candidate of the party at all levels in the 2027 general election.

The forum which is the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the APC maintained that no arrangement that creates confusion, divided loyalty or competing interests within the party would be entertained.

The Chairman of the Forum and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma made the declaration on Monday night after a closed-door meeting held at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The declaration of the governors may not be unconnected with the perceived animosity between the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike with the Kwara state Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahaman, and Uzodimma.

Wike is supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the 2027 elections in Imo state, while he is also supporting Senator Saliu Mustapha who is contesting Kwara central Senatorial election against AbdulRazaq.

Mustapha, a former member of APC was pushed out of the party after he was denied the Kwara central Senatorial ticket in favour of the governor, which forced him to defect to the PDP to re-contest in 2027.

Reading the communique after the meeting, Uzodinma stated categorically that the primary focus of the forum is to support official APC candidates at all levels rather than external interests.

His words: “The APC Governors Forum unanimously resolved that its members will not participate in, support or endorse any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining the re-election of Mr President, weakening the APC or adversely affecting any candidate of the party at all levels.

“In other words, the forum has no intention to support any candidate at any level that is not an APC candidate because our candidates who are contesting the election are being sponsored by our party.

“The governors’ campaign commitment is exclusively to all APC candidates. All levels of the party campaign architecture will align with the expectations of Mr President and the strategic objectives of the party.”

Speaking on the APC Presidential Campaign Council, the governors noted that they would command the frontlines of the President’s re-election bid in their home states.

The governors stressed that the upcoming campaign would feature several core pillars, saying these include grassroots mobilisation — penetrating every community, actively engaging all demographic groups and strata of Nigerian society through an inclusive, people-centered approach.

The governors pledged to continue strengthening internal party unity, harmonising campaign structures from the national level down to the constituencies, and driving development across their states in alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.