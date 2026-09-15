Obidient Connect Houston Holds Strategy Meeting Ahead of Oct 10 Major Fundraising Rally

The Houston branch of Obidient Connect held a strategy meeting on Sunday, September 13, to review preparations for the planned Texas major fund raising rally in Houston on October 10 and discussed issues surrounding citizen organisation, election transparency and technology.

The meeting, which was attended by many participants including the apex leader of Obidient Connect in the State of Texas, Prof. Sam Osemene, was presided over by the Leader of Houston chapter, Mr. Chibuzor Onyedim and Secretary, Chinem David Ayaugbokor.

The meeting covered discussions on event planning, sponsorship, communications, the establishment of a 20-member planning committee and broader organisational matters.

The meeting featured Charles Odibo, Coordinator of Obidient Connect and Director of Media and Communications of the Professor Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition, who joined virtually from Nigeria and responded to questions from participants concerning the platform’s objectives and proposed election-related technology.

Odibo said discussions around the 2027 election should include attention to how citizens can participate lawfully in observing and documenting the electoral process through real time transmission of certified polling unit results from all polling units across Nigeria to the Obidient Connect central portal for the entire world to see.

He highlighted the importance of grassroots organisation, polling-unit-level participation and reliable information.

Participants also raised concerns about issues including voter intimidation, election-related violence, voter suppression and delays associated with the issuance of permanent voter cards (PVCs).

These issues formed part of the wider discussion on the conditions necessary for credible and transparent elections.

Odibo also discussed the proposed use of trained vote protection marshals, including retired security personnel. He stressed the importance of ensuring that any election-related reporting is based on properly documented and verifiable information.

October 10 Houston Event

The Houston branch confirmed plans for a grand Texas fund raising rally on October 10, 2026, with preparations being coordinated by a proposed 20-member planning committee.

Organisers reviewed an estimated event budget covering logistical requirements including banners, event materials, security, entertainment and refreshments.

The meeting also discussed financial accountability. Organisers indicated a preference for centralised and traceable online contribution mechanisms and stated that local event expenses would be separately accounted for.

Odibo further informed the meeting that a mock exercise is also being considered for November to test aspects of Obidient Connect’s registration, polling-unit mapping and reporting processes and identify potential technical or operational gaps before the 2027 election.

The meeting concluded with participants agreeing to intensify preparations for the October 10 event and to maintain communication among the Texas organisational structure.

The next meeting is expected to review progress on the planning committee, communications, logistics and other outstanding preparations.