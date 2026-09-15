Nine Oil Thieves Arrested in DSS, Navy Joint Operation Bag 10-year Jail Term Without Option of Fine

The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo has convicted and sentenced nine out of 19 persons arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for crude oil theft in Akwa Ibom State.

Delivering judgment on Monday, the presiding Judge, Justice Joy Ikpeme found the convicts guilty on two count-charge of conspiracy and tampering with oil pipeline, contrary to Section 1(7) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The judge consequently sentenced the convicts to five years imprisonment on count one and ten years on count two, with no option of fine. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Recall that, the convicts, alongside 10 other suspects were arrested earlier in the year, following an intelligence-led operation by the Nigerian Navy and the DSS.

During the operation, the suspects were caught stealing crude oil from an oil well head identified as ASABO-D, located in Ibeno Local Government Area of the state.

‘”The conviction marks another milestone in the Navy’s sustained campaign against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities along Nigeria’s maritime and riverine areas, which have continued to drain the nation’s oil revenue and damage the environment in host communities,” a security source declared.