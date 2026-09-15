Kings College Saga: Alausa Meets  Unions Over Proposed Changes, Assures Workers of Fair Treatment

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Monday meets leadership of staff unions over issues concerning King’s College, Lagos, as the Federal Government seeks to address concerns and chart a way forward under its ongoing education reforms.

The meeting has in attendance the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and other affiliated unions.

Also present are the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, and the Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Folake Olatunji David.

Alausa, according to a statement by Attah Ikharo, Special Adviser on Media and Communications, said the engagement reflects government’s commitment to dialogue while balancing workers’ welfare with the national interest and the future of Nigerian children.

“While workers’ welfare remains important, all stakeholders must also consider the national interest and the future of the nation’s children,” he said.

He commended the unions for their commitment to workers’ rights and their willingness to engage constructively.

The minister also lauded the Acting Permanent Secretary for cutting short an official trip to London to respond to the concerns raised, describing it as leadership and dedication to public service.

Alausa reiterated that government reforms will be implemented responsibly, with due consideration for learners, teachers, non-academic staff, and effective management of public resources.

He assured the unions that the federal government will continue to engage all stakeholders in good faith and address legitimate concerns within the framework of the law.

“We are committed to building an education system that protects the interests of workers, improves learning outcomes and secures a better future for every Nigerian child,” the minister said.

Dr. Olatunji David assured the unions of a smooth transition and the protection of workers’ interests.

She clarified that affected staff “remain civil servants and will have the option of either remaining at King’s College under the new administrative arrangement or moving to other schools within Lagos State, based on their choice.”

She added that a committee is being put in place to facilitate the transition, carry stakeholders along, and preserve the heritage and objectives of the college.

The TUC General Secretary, Comrade Nuhu Toro, said the unions are seeking clarification on the proposed changes at King’s College, particularly around the use of the term “concessioning.”

He noted the issue had led to an instruction for workers in unity schools and King’s College to down tools, but acknowledged that high-l evel intervention has brought all parties to the table.

“We are on the same page on the future of our children,” Comrade Toro said, stressing the unions’ commitment to resolving the matter through dialogue, especially in the interest of children of the poor and less privileged.