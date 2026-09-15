Over 500 Professionals Connect with Employers at CUALA Career Fair 2026

Sunday Ehigiator





Over 500 alumni, professionals and representatives of leading organisations gathered in Lagos for the 2026 Career Fair organised by the Covenant University Alumni Association (CUALA), as stakeholders explored emerging opportunities and the changing demands of the workplace.

The career fair, held recently in Lagos, themed, ‘Shaping the Future of Work’, focused on career opportunities, recruitment, professional development, skills development and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), technology and innovation on the workplace.

The event provided a platform for professionals to engage directly with employers, explore potential career pathways and gain insights into the skills and competencies increasingly required in a technology-driven economy.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Executive Officer of Dataleum, Bode Roberts, challenged participants to adopt a more deliberate approach to career development, urging professionals to identify problems, acquire relevant skills and communicate the value they bring to organisations.

Roberts also introduced his B.U.I.L.D. framework, which he said could provide participants with a practical approach to navigating career growth in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

The fair also featured panel discussions involving industry leaders, including Olajumoke Akindolire, Joshua Adenuga, Roseline Anibueze, Omolara Aribisala, Yomi Amoussa, Anuoluwapo Jide-Olanrewaju, Saanu Olomo, Isaac Kunle, Opeoluwa Duntoye and Ugochi Obi.

The discussions examined the impact of AI and emerging technologies across sectors, the skills professionals need to remain competitive and the importance of collaboration among employers, talent and educational institutions in preparing the workforce for the future.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, CUALA Vice President, Careers, Sophia Ukoni, said the fair was designed to create meaningful connections between professionals and opportunities while preparing participants for changes in the workplace.

“The Fair is about creating meaningful connections between people and opportunities while equipping our community to navigate what comes next,” she said.

A participant at the event described the engagement with employers as valuable, noting that it provided a clearer understanding of recruitment expectations and areas requiring improvement.

“I really enjoyed the Career Fair because I got to speak directly with employers and ask questions. I now have a better idea of what companies are looking for and what I need to improve on,” the participant said.

Among the organisations represented at the fair were Digivant Pay, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Pierrine, Olam Agri, Moniepoint, FPG Technologies, Vendor Credit, Capsa and Kuda Microfinance Bank, among others.

The organisations provided opportunities for live interviews and direct engagement between prospective employees and employers, allowing participants to better understand industry expectations and explore potential career opportunities.

CUALA said it would build on the initiative by developing a connected career community where alumni and professionals can access opportunities, exchange knowledge, receive mentorship and connect with organisations seeking skilled talent.

The association said the platform would continue to support professionals as they navigate the changing world of work and position themselves to benefit from opportunities emerging from technological advancement and innovation.