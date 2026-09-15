NHRC Raises the Alarm Over Insecurity, Hate Speech Ahead of 2027 Polls

• Commission records 297,943 complaints in August, demands probe into Benue, Niger killings

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised concerns over the worsening human rights implications of insecurity, hate speech, and political violence ahead of the 2027 general election.

NHRC warned that failure to address the emerging threats could undermine the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The commission said it received 297,943 complaints nationwide in August 2026, describing the figure, alongside intelligence from its Human Rights Observatory, as an important indicator of the country’s human rights situation.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, disclosed the situation on Monday while presenting the commission’s August 2026 Human Rights Situation Dashboard.

Ojukwu said insecurity remained a dominant feature of the human rights landscape during the month, with renewed attacks on rural communities in Benue and Niger states, despite ongoing security operations.

He called for comprehensive and transparent investigations into the killings and urged the authorities to ensure that those responsible were prosecuted without further delay.

“Rescue must be followed by appropriate medical, psychosocial, family-reunification and other forms of support necessary for the recovery and reintegration of survivors,” Ojukwu said.

He, however, pointed to several successful security interventions during the month as evidence of what could be achieved through effective intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration.

The executive secretary cited the rescue on August 5 of 308 Nigerians abducted in Niger and Kwara states in a coordinated, intelligence-led operation.

According to him, security agencies also secured the release of several people held captive in Benue State, while 15 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted in Kogi State while travelling from Abuja after their passing-out ceremony in Bayelsa State were also rescued.

Ojukwu commended the agencies involved in the operations, but stressed that such coordinated responses should become routine rather than exceptional.

He said, “These outcomes demonstrate what can be achieved when intelligence, political will and inter-agency coordination come together. It is a standard the commission expects to see consistently, not occasionally.”

Beyond physical insecurity, NHRC expressed concern over the rise in inflammatory rhetoric and political violence involving political and religious actors as the country moved towards the 2027 elections.

The commission said it had condemned statements attributed to Sheikh Sani Jingir and Senator Francis Fadahunsi, describing them as hate speech and incitement to violence, and called for their investigation and prosecution.

Ojukwu warned that the coming election season required heightened vigilance because political participation was inseparable from a broad range of fundamental rights.

He said the rights to association, peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and movement, as well as the rights to life and dignity, were all closely connected to the integrity of the electoral process.

“As we begin the campaigns for the 2027 general election, the NHRC will remain vigilant to ensure that political actors play by the rules,” he said.

The commission also waded into the controversy surrounding the Foreign Aid Bill before the National Assembly, acknowledging the government’s interest in ensuring transparency and accountability while drawing attention to concerns raised by civil society organisations, the media, and international partners.

Ojukwu said NHRC was particularly concerned about any possible effect of the proposed legislation on the civic space and the independence of organisations engaged in human rights work.

He urged the National Assembly to engage stakeholders on concerns relating to freedom of association, freedom of expression, and the operational independence of civil society organisations.

“The commission will continue to monitor the legislative process from a human rights perspective and, where necessary, make appropriate interventions within its mandate,” he said.

The NHRC executive secretary stressed that the commission’s responsibility extended beyond responding to violations after they had occurred, insisting that prevention remains a central component of its mandate.

He said the monthly dashboard and the commission’s Human Rights Observatory were designed to provide early warning, identify emerging threats, support investigations and referrals, and ensure that evidence gathered from across the country translated into concrete action.

Ojukwu cautioned against treating the 297,943 complaints recorded in August as mere statistics, saying each figure represents a human rights concern requiring appropriate institutional attention.

He stated, “The figures before us today should, therefore, not be understood merely as statistics. Our responsibility is to ensure that the data we collect informs action whether through investigation, referral, policy engagement, early warning or accountability.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of development partners, civil society organisations, and the media to the commission’s work, stating that their support has strengthened systems for documenting rights violations and turning evidence into action.

NHRC said it would continue to monitor developments across the country, particularly as Nigeria approached the 2027 electoral cycle, while pressing for accountability for violations and recognising instances in which state institutions had responded effectively to threats to citizens’ rights.