Abiodun Tasks Judiciary on Justice, Accountability, Fairness as 2026/2027 Legal Year Begins

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged the state judiciary to uphold justice, fairness, accountability and the rule of law, saying public confidence in democracy depends largely on the ability of institutions to discharge their responsibilities impartially and responsibly.

Abiodun gave the charge on Monday at a thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, to mark the commencement of the 2026/2027 legal year of the Ogun State Judiciary.

The governor said the peaceful resolution of disputes was essential to maintaining law and order, stressing that the responsibility for protecting the rule of law rested on the three arms of government.

He said: “When justice is reflected, citizens have confidence in the state. Where the law is faithfully observed, society enjoys stability. When justice is accessible, grievances are channeled away from violence and self-help towards peaceful and lawful resolution.

“Law and order cannot be sustained by the executive alone. The legislature must enact laws, the executive must faithfully implement them, and the judiciary must importantly interpret and apply them. The constitutional balance among these three arms remains one of democracy’s greatest safeguards against the abuse of power.”

Abiodun urged public institutions to ensure that the exercise of power remained within the boundaries of justice, fairness and accountability.

He particularly charged judicial officers to remain committed to protecting the rights of citizens and resolving disputes in accordance with the law, noting that impartial and transparent institutions were critical to strengthening public trust in democracy.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving access to justice, citing the state government’s advocacy for the establishment of an Abeokuta Division of the Federal Court of Appeal.

According to him, a significant number of appeals handled by the Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal originate from Ogun State, making the establishment of a division in Abeokuta both desirable and necessary.

He said locating an appellate division in the state capital would bring justice closer to the people, reduce the burden of travelling to Ibadan and further strengthen the administration of justice in Ogun State.

In his sermon, titled “Jesus in Your Boat: The Antidote to a Successful New Legal Year,” the Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, Venerable Samuel Omidiji, urged judicial officers to allow truth, justice and divine wisdom to guide their decisions.

Omidiji reminded the judges that they were not alone in the discharge of their responsibilities, saying the ultimate Judge of the universe remained watchful over their deliberations and would grant them wisdom, particularly when confronted with difficult cases.

He charged them to walk humbly with God and ensure that truth and justice remained at the heart of their judgments.

The cleric also urged legal practitioners to avoid unnecessary delays in the administration of justice, particularly through undue reliance on technicalities, while encouraging them to emulate Jesus Christ’s concern for the poor and vulnerable.

Omidiji further reminded judicial officers and legal practitioners that they would ultimately give an account of their actions before God, whom he described as the ultimate Judge.

While praying for a successful legal year, he urged judicial officers to reflect on the achievements and challenges of the past year and chart a course that would ensure justice for all, irrespective of social status.

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, read the only lesson, taken from Luke 18:1-8.