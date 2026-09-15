Vowles Arrives in Nigeria, Pledges to Strengthen UK-Nigeria Ties

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





British High Commissioner Designate to Nigeria, Pete Vowles, has arrived in Abuja to assume leadership of the United Kingdom’s diplomatic mission, pledging to deepen the longstanding partnership between both countries.

Vowles, who succeeds Dr Richard Montgomery CMG, arrived in the Nigerian capital on Monday, according to a statement issued by the British High Commission.

Speaking on his arrival, the new envoy said his immediate priority would be to listen, learn and engage with Nigerians across the country.

“I am hugely excited to be in Nigeria. My first priority is to listen and learn – to travel, meet people and immerse myself in this extraordinary country, its culture and its energy,” he said.

He added that the relationship between the UK and Nigeria was anchored in strong people-to-people connections, expressing readiness to work with partners across the country to identify new areas of cooperation.

“The UK and Nigeria have a deep and enduring partnership, built above all on the connections between our people. I’m looking forward to discovering Nigeria for myself and working with partners across the country to build on that relationship and see what more we can achieve together,” Vowles said.

Vowles brings extensive diplomatic and development experience to his new assignment. Before his appointment, he served as His Majesty’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe and held senior leadership positions within the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

He previously served as Ambassador to Myanmar and occupied diplomatic and development positions in several African and Asian countries, including Bangladesh, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.

His appointment as the next British High Commissioner to Nigeria was announced on June 16, 2026.

The arrival comes as Nigeria and the UK continue to maintain broad diplomatic, economic, security and people-to-people ties, with both countries regularly engaging on issues of mutual interest.