We Will Not Allow Extremist Groups to Destabilise Nigeria, Guards Brigade Declares

• COAS orders troops to sustain pressure on criminals, bolster peace efforts in Plateau

•Sokoto pushes for ONSA-led security drill to boost response to banditry

•No terrorist attack at Asaba airport, ONSA carrying out simulation, say police

• Troops crush Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi, seize heavy machine gun, motorcycles

•Fresh attacks leave 13 dead in Plateau as Fulani herders, local communities suffer separate night raids

•Senator Buba absolves self of terror financing

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Chinedu Eze in Lagos, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Commander of Presidential Guards Brigade (PGB), Brigadier-General Adebisi Onasanya, has assured Nigerians that the military will not allow extremist groups to destabilise the country.

Onasanya gave the assurance while receiving Commander-General of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), James Udoma, who led members of his management team on a courtesy visit to the Brigade Headquarters in Abuja.

He urged VGN to provide the elite military formation with timely and credible intelligence to enable it to nip emerging security threats in the bud.

According to a statement by National Public Relations Officer of VGN, ACG Igho Akeregha, Onasanya said, “The period that we are in, there are people who have made up their minds to destabilise Nigeria, and we will not allow that to happen.”

The brigade commander stated that VGN played a pivotal role in grassroots intelligence gathering, a contribution he said could not be ignored by conventional security agencies, including the armed forces.

He said, “If we continue conducting operations without timely and credible intelligence, it will not be good for security stability. This is where we need the cooperation of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria to help us with reliable and credible intelligence.”

Onasanya urged VGN to share any relevant information in its possession with the brigade, assuring the group that such intelligence would be acted upon.

He told the VGN delegation, “Any information the VGN has, please share it with us. We will act on it. We will work with you to eradicate the proliferation of light and small arms in the country.”

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the men and women of the vigilante group, who put their lives on the line to protect the country, Onasanya said the brigade was willing to collaborate with credible security partners.

“When we see a serious group, we identify with them and work with them,” he said.

He also commended the bravery of VGN personnel during successful joint operations with the Guards Brigade, describing the organisation as an important security partner.

Onasanya stated, “The VGN is an important partner, and we are ready for more joint operations with you. We will, however, ensure that your men are not put in harm’s way, as we will do all we can to protect them during future operations.”

Speaking on the preparedness of Guards Brigade ahead of the 2027 general election, Onasanya disclosed that the brigade was already aware of certain threats.

He urged VGN to promptly share information on any suspected or emerging threats.

Earlier, Udoma commended the Presidential Guards Brigade for its professionalism in safeguarding the commander-in-chief and the first family.

Udoma said the visit was intended to brief Onasanya on the activities of VGN, as well as his recent appointment as Commander-General of the organisation following the death of his predecessor, Navy Captain Umar Bakori (retd.).

He stated, “I consider this visit very important in view of the special role of the PGB in ensuring national security. I appreciate the great efforts of the Commander, Guards Brigade, in providing visionary leadership that is keeping the Federal Capital Territory, which is the seat of power, safe for all residents.”

Udoma stressed that the responsibility of securing Nigeria should be a concern for all Nigerians, describing VGN as a security-oriented non-governmental organisation whose members do not receive government salaries but remain committed to the safety and security of the country through selfless service.

While acknowledging the Nigeria Police as the lead agency for internal security, Udoma said VGN’s presence across all 774 local government areas of the country gave it a unique opportunity to access first-hand intelligence at the grassroots.

He also warned criminals to turn over a new leaf and become law-abiding citizens, stressing that the group has zero tolerance for communities that harbour fleeing terrorists, prison escapees, bandits, kidnappers, arms traffickers, and other criminals.

COAS Orders Troops to Sustain Pressure on Criminals, Bolster Peace Efforts in Plateau

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, directed personnel of 3 Division, Nigerian Army, and Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) to maintain sustained pressure on criminal groups while supporting initiatives aimed at deepening peace, security, and stability in Plateau State and neighbouring areas.

Shaibu gave the directive on Monday during an operational visit to the headquarters of 3 Division and Operation Enduring Peace, where he reviewed the security situation, ongoing operations, and measures being implemented to protect vulnerable communities and consolidate the gains recorded through the peace process.

According to a statement by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the visit also enabled the COAS to assess ongoing efforts to strengthen security and promote lasting stability across the area of responsibility.

As part of Nigerian Army’s drive to modernise its capabilities and improve its response to evolving threats, the COAS inspected the ongoing construction of Nigerian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) Control Station.

Upon completion and activation, the facility is expected to enhance the army’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, improve real-time situational awareness, and provide commanders with timely and accurate intelligence to support sound operational decision-making.

During the engagement, General Officer Commanding 3 Division, and Commander, OPEP, Major-General Maxwell Dangana, briefed the COAS on developments within the division’s area of responsibility.

Dangana outlined ongoing operations, security arrangements, and consultations with key stakeholders aimed at preventing violence, protecting residents and fostering sustainable peace.

The COAS commended the troops for their courage, professionalism, and dedication to duty in securing the area. He urged them to remain vigilant, disciplined, and operationally ready while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies, traditional authorities, community leaders, and other stakeholders involved in the peace process.

He stressed that military action must be complemented by dialogue, reconciliation, and other peace-building initiatives to prevent criminal elements from undermining the gains achieved so far. He directed the troops to respond decisively to security threats while maintaining the highest professional standards and respecting the rights of law-abiding citizens.

Shaibu assured the troops that the Nigerian Army would continue to provide the necessary support and resources to enable them to discharge their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

He also reaffirmed the army’s commitment to protecting life and property, and creating an environment in which communities could coexist peacefully and pursue their legitimate livelihoods without fear.

Insecurity: Sokoto Pushes for ONSA-Led Security Drill to Boost Response to Banditry

Sokoto State Government asked the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to bring its crisis-response simulation to the state, saying it would strengthen how security and emergency agencies coordinate in confronting banditry and other threats.

Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd.), made the appeal on Sunday while commending the commencement of ONSA’s Rapid Response 3 Crisis Response Exercise in parts of the country.

Usman described the federal initiative as timely, stating that testing the country’s crisis management architecture through a multi-agency exercise is critical at a time when different regions are dealing with evolving security threats.

He said the exercise offered a practical way to evaluate existing response mechanisms and identify areas that needed improvement before a major incident occurred.

According to him, relying on real crises to test systems often comes with losses.

Usman stated, “We welcome this initiative by the Office of the National Security Adviser. It is a very important exercise because security threats are dynamic, and our response mechanisms must also be tested regularly to ensure that they are effective.”

No Terrorist Attack at Asaba Airport, ONSA Carrying Out Simulation, Say Police

Airport Police Command at Asaba International Airport, Delta State, clarified that the incident at the airport, which had been dubbed a terror attack, was actually a planned and coordinated security simulation exercise conducted by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) last Thursday.

In a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, Airport Police Command, ASP Mohammed Adeola, the command said the clarification was in response to false reports and narratives circulating on social media aimed at misinforming Nigerians.

It said the simulation was designed to assess and strengthen the preparedness, response capabilities, and inter-agency coordination of relevant security and emergency-response agencies.

The police stated, “The simulation exercise involved the deployment of security personnel and other relevant stakeholders to recreate a simulated security incident within the airport environment for the purpose of testing existing response mechanisms, communication channels, command and control structures, and the ability of participating agencies to respond effectively to potential security emergencies.

“The exercise was, therefore, a controlled and authorised activity and should not be misconstrued as an actual terrorist attack or invasion of the airport.”

The statement added, “Airport Police Command consequently urges members of the public, particularly travellers and airport users, to disregard the false narrative and refrain from circulating unverified information capable of creating unnecessary fear and panic.

“The command reassures the public that the security situation at the airport remains under control and that all relevant security agencies remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers, airport personnel, facilities, and other stakeholders.”

The command also encouraged members of the public to rely on verified information from authorised government and security agencies and support ongoing efforts to strengthen national security preparedness and safeguard critical airport infrastructure.

Troops Crush Lakurawa Terrorists in Kebbi, Seize Heavy Machine Guns, Others

Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, recorded another major breakthrough in the ongoing campaign to flush out terrorists from the North-west, with several Lakurawa fighters eliminated and a cache of weapons recovered in Kebbi State.

The operation, which took place in Arewa Dandi Local Government Area, targeted identified enclaves used by the Lakurawa terrorist group to launch attacks and move fighters across the Nigeria-Niger border.

According to a statement signed by Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the troops advanced through suspected hideouts around the Gumki general area after weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance in the border communities.

“Upon making contact within the fringes of the Nigeria-Niger border, troops engaged the terrorist elements with superior firepower,” Osoba stated.

He disclosed that the encounter forced many of the insurgents to abandon their positions and flee into the surrounding forest.

He said several terrorists were neutralised during the exchange, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Osoba said no casualty was recorded on the side of the troops.

He said a follow-up operation and thorough combing of the area led to the recovery of significant arms and logistics that could have been used to sustain attacks in the region.

“Items recovered include one PKT general purpose machine gun, AK-47 rifles, and a large quantity of 7.62 x 54mm belted ammunition and 7.62mm special rounds,” he said.

Fresh Attacks Leave 13 Dead in Plateau as Herders, Locals Suffer Separate Night Raids

At least 13 people were killed in a string of violent attacks across Jos South, Mangu and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State on Sunday night, heightening fears of renewed insecurity in the troubled region.

Nine of the victims were passengers travelling to Jos when suspected gunmen opened fire on their vehicle at Dungus community in Jos South Local Government Area.

The spokesman of Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, said the incident occurred around 9:40pm as the vehicle approached the community.

He explained that the attackers shot indiscriminately at the passengers, killing several on the spot while others sustained gunshot wounds. Some of the injured later died in hospital. Among the dead was a member of Operation Rainbow.

A resident, Musa Dauda, confirmed that some of the wounded passengers died while receiving treatment, adding that others remained hospitalised and were receiving medical attention.

In Mangu Local Government Area, two people were killed when suspected terrorists invaded Vodni community in Pushit District during the night.

Four others sustained gunshot injuries and were currently receiving treatment in Mangu town. A similar attack in Riyom Local Government Area claimed two lives at Tahoos around the same period.

The wave of violence did not spare Fulani herders, who suffered a separate attack on Saturday morning in Aloghom-Sabon Gari area of Mangu Local Government Area.

Three teenage herders Garzali Shaibu (18), Bashiru Yakubu (14), and Salim Abubakar (15) were allegedly killed while tending their cattle. Members of the herding community said 50 cattle were shot dead, with several herders still missing.

Coordinator of Fulbe Fulani Development Association in Mangu, Hashimu Yahaya, described the killings as “brutal and unprovoked”. Yahaya said the victims were peacefully grazing when gunmen opened fire.

The state chairman of MACBAN, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, condemned the attack, alleging a “calculated attempt to cleanse Fulani herders and destroy their means of livelihood.”

Commissioner of Police, Ayo Faniyan, confirmed the incidents but said the command was still gathering comprehensive details. Faniyan assured that an official statement would be issued once investigations were concluded.

Buba Absolves Self of Terrorism Financing

The senator for Bauchi South Senatorial District, and governorship candidate of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Shehu Buba Umar, absolved himself of allegations of terrorism financing and banditry, declaring that he is ready to face security agencies as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

Umar, while reacting to allegations linking him to banditry, terrorism financing, kidnapping, and other violent criminal activities in the state, at a press conference held at Yimir Hotel and Suites, denied any link.

“I’ve nothing to hide, nothing to fear,” he said.

He said the allegation was an organised politically motivated smear campaign against him in 2024, which had been debunked through legal action.

The allegations had recently resurfaced on some social media outlets immediately after the senator declared his intention to contest the Bauchi State governorship seat on the platform of PRP.

Umar stated, “I have called this press conference because the allegations repeatedly circulated against me – claims linking my name to banditry, terrorism financing, kidnapping and other violent criminal activities – have reached a point where silence is no longer sufficient.

“What began as a politically motivated smear campaign against me in 2024 was forcefully debunked, and I took legal action against those behind it. When the falsehood later resurfaced in another form, I formally reported the matter to security agencies, and some of the suspects are currently being prosecuted in the Federal High Court.

“Yet, despite these steps, the scandalous allegations have continued unabated, taking a disturbing and unfathomable path.”

He said the allegations were extremely grave, saying, “They touch not only on my name, reputation and political career, but also on the security of our country and the public’s confidence in the institutions responsible for protecting Nigerians.”