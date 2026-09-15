Inuwa Returns to APC After Four Years of Criticism 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after four years of criticism and political estrangement of the administration of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

Inuwa’s return was formally announced on Sunday at a grand reception organised by the Zawiyyah Foundation in his honour at Capital Hall, Katsina.

The erstwhile government scribe renounced his APC membership in 2022 after losing the party’s governorship ticket to Radda and had, since then, been a vocal critic of the governor and his administration.

But while welcoming the former SSG back into the party, Governor Radda described his return as a significant boost to the APC’s unity and strength ahead of the 2027 general election.

Radda, who said his political relationship with Inuwa spanned more than three decades, urged politicians to prioritise public service and the welfare of the people rather than personal interests.

The governor said his administration remained committed to strengthening the APC as a united political family, adding that internal cohesion was essential to sustaining the government’s development agenda and delivering on its promises to the people.

Noting that his government’s doors remained open to working with political elders and stakeholders committed to Katsina’s development, Radda assured people of the state that his administration would continue to prioritise projects and programmes aimed at improving their livelihoods.

He called on party members to work collectively and assiduously towards the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

He said: “Politics should ultimately be about service to the people and not personal enrichment. The people have become politically conscious and they can assess the intentions, records and contributions of those seeking their support.

“We are ready to do everything possible to strengthen our political family. We will not allow the people of Katsina State to be disappointed because we are committed to implementing projects and programmes that will improve their lives.”

Responding, Inuwa described the APC as his political home and pledged his support for the Radda administration.

The former SSG said his return followed decades of political experience, struggles and relationships, stressing that the party’s collective interest should take precedence over personal differences.

“We do not have time for anything that will undermine our collective interest. Our concern should be how to win elections and ensure the success of the APC,” Inuwa said.

He urged APC members to work together to strengthen the party from the grassroots to the national level and sustain the development gains recorded in Katsina State.

Inuwa also acknowledged the support received by the Radda administration from the people, saying the recognition reflected the impact of its programmes and interventions.

The Director-General of the Zawiyyah Foundation, Hon. Hamisu Idris Kofar Bai, said the reception was organised to formally welcome Inuwa back into the APC and recognise his contributions to the state’s political development.

He highlighted the Radda administration’s interventions in security, agriculture and grassroots development, including the establishment of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, the Community Development Programme and the distribution of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs.

On his part, the state APC Chairman, Dr. Bishir Gambo Saulawa, described the reunion of political leaders within the party as a positive development, stressing that unity and reconciliation were essential to consolidating the achievements of the Radda administration.

Earlier, the member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, traced the political evolution of Katsina State and acknowledged the contributions of successive administrations and political movements to its development.