  • Monday, 14th September, 2026

AD Consulting, Ecobank Bring Nigeria’s Art, Architecture Icons Together

Business | 1 second ago

Nigeria’s leading voices in art and architecture will converge in Lagos as AD Consulting partners with Ecobank Nigeria to present The Convergence: The Iconic Architect & the Icons of Art, a landmark cultural experience celebrating Nigeria’s creative excellence, heritage and legacy.

Scheduled for October at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos, the event will bring together internationally acclaimed architect Olajumoke Adenowo, Founder of AD Consulting, and some of Nigeria’s most distinguished visual artists for an immersive exploration of the relationship between architecture, art and African heritage.

Speaking on the concept behind The Convergence, Founder, AD Consulting, Olajumoke Adenowo, said: “Architecture and art are two of the most enduring expressions of who we are as a people. They tell our stories, preserve our heritage and give form to the values we want to pass on to future generations. The Convergence brings these two powerful voices together to celebrate Nigeria’s extraordinary creative heritage while creating a space for new conversations about identity, beauty, ownership and legacy.”

Austen Osokpor, Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, said: “Africa’s wealth is not defined by financial capital alone. Our culture, creativity, intellectual capital and heritage are equally important assets that must be preserved, celebrated and passed on to future generations. The Convergence gives us an opportunity to support this broader definition of African wealth by bringing together exceptional artists, architects, collectors and cultural patrons in one powerful experience.”

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