Ortom: Why I Lent Obi My Vehicle During Benue Visit

. Challenges Gov Alia to explain his achievements

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

The immediate past governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom, has explained why he provided his vehicle to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, during his visit to the state last Tuesday.

Ortom has also accused the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia of attacking him and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, as a means of diverting attention from issues confronting the state.

Ortom, who spoke through his media aide, Terver Akase, said it would have been petty for him to decline to assist Obi with his vehicle during the visit.

Ortom was reacting to the accusation by the state governor, Alia, that he was behind Obi’s visit to the state.

Describing himself as a statesman who understands the demands of public service and the obligations that come with leadership, Ortom argued that it was both ridiculous and shameful for anyone to attempt to criminalise or politicise the simple act of making a vehicle available to a fellow Nigerian leader.

“Peter Obi is a former governor, a presidential candidate and one of the most prominent political figures in the country. Imagine how it would have sounded if Chief Ortom had refused to assist him with transportation while he was in Benue State on a humanitarian mission to visit internally displaced persons.

“Such a refusal would rightly have been viewed as petty, inhospitable and beneath the dignity of a former governor. Indeed, extending such a courtesy should ordinarily have been the responsibility of the Benue State Government itself, given the status of the visitor.

“That the Alia administration is now trying to make a controversy out of what was merely a humane, courteous and statesmanlike gesture exposes the poverty of its argument and the desperation behind its propaganda. In other climes, leaders are commended for extending courtesies across political divides, not vilified for doing so.

“The attempt to portray an act of hospitality as evidence of wrongdoing is both intellectually dishonest and politically immature.”

On the allegation that he was being “double-faced”, the former governor described it as “laughable”, saying he was a man of his word and would always stand by any candidate he publicly declared support for.

He said that in 2023, he publicly declared his support for Obi but had now declared his support for President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Alia, and his predecessor, Ortom, had traded words over Obi’s failed visit to the state.

Obi had visited Makurdi last Tuesday, with plans to proceed to Yelewata for a condolence visit to the families of victims of the June 2025 massacre.

His convoy was, however, blocked by some youths around Gyado Villa, a few kilometres from the airport.

Governor Alia, through his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, on Friday accused Ortom of facilitating Obi’s visit to the state.

Tersoo alleged that the former governor masterminded the visit by the NDC presidential candidate, adding that Ortom, who had openly claimed to support President Bola Tinubu, was actually working for Obi ahead of the 2027 elections.

Alia’s media aide said that, as part of the government’s investigation, Ortom was alleged to have provided the vehicle in which Obi travelled from the airport on the day.

“Benue State Government had commenced an investigation into the alleged incident, and the information obtained so far indicated that the vehicle used to convey Obi from the Makurdi Airport was linked to former Governor Ortom.

“Obi was seen driving in Mr Samuel Ortom’s Sports Utility Vehicle, Toyota Land Cruiser, with registration number ABUJA: GWA 608 BT.”

Meanwhile Ortom has challenged Governor Alia to explain his achievements in office and stop attacking his opponents.

Ortom, who spoke through his former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Akase, said the recent attacks by the governor and his media aides had failed to address questions arising from the reported obstruction of Obi, during his recent visit to Benue State.

He said rather than explain the circumstances surrounding Obi’s movement in Makurdi while on a humanitarian visit to internally displaced persons (IDPs), the administration had focused on attacking its political opponents.

He noted that the government should account for the resources accruing to the state since the removal of the fuel subsidy and explain how the funds had been deployed to projects and services across the 23 local government areas.

Ortom also questioned the administration’s response to insecurity, agriculture, infrastructure, employment, education, healthcare and the welfare of displaced persons, saying these issues would be more important to voters ahead of the 2027 governorship election.