Ajaero Urges Labour Leaders to Seek Political Power, Hails Gov Idris on His Achievements

Onuminya Innocent in Birnin Kebbi

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has urged labour leaders to aspire to political leadership, saying former union leaders’ experience in government has shown the value of workers’ representation in positions of authority.

Ajaero made the call in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, while addressing members of the NLC’s National Administrative Council (NAC) during a dinner hosted by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris.

He described Kebbi as a second home for the NLC, following the emergence of a former labour leader as the state governor.

The NLC President noted that Governor Nasir Idris, who previously served as Deputy National President and Acting President of the Congress, contributed significantly to the labour movement’s growth and influence.

Ajaero said the NLC would continue to seek opportunities for more former labour leaders to occupy political offices, stressing that such positions provide a platform to influence policies and improve workers’ welfare.

He also commended Governor Idris for what he described as ongoing transformation in Kebbi State, while assuring the governor of the Congress’ continued support.

Ajaero said the NLC leadership had repeatedly visited Kebbi because of what he described as the state’s peaceful and secure environment, despite what he called negative publicity.

He added that the Congress would continue to visit the state and maintain its relationship with the governor.

Responding, Governor Nasir Idris described the NLC leadership as members of his extended family, saying his previous experience in the labour movement had prepared him for the responsibilities of governance.

The governor dismissed negative reports about the state as opposition propaganda, insisting that his administration had recorded significant progress across various sectors.

Governor Idris also commended the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their cooperation with his administration.

He urged labour leaders to sustain unity and brotherhood among Nigerian workers, stressing that a united labour movement would be better positioned to promote its members’ interests.

The governor further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of civil servants and other workers in the state.