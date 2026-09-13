2027: Defence Minister Mobilises Kaduna for Tinubu, Uba Sani

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), has mobilised support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, urging Nigerians to unite and work together to build a stronger, more prosperous nation.

Musa spoke in Kaduna during a meeting with local government coordinators of GCG Musawah 4 PBAT 2027, a political mobilisation structure he formed to canvass support for the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Sani ahead of the 2027 general election.

A statement signed by the group’s Secretary, James Swam, said the meeting allowed the minister to interact with the movement’s leadership, its coordinators from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State, and representatives of more than 300 affiliated support and interest groups.

Addressing the gathering, Musa reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s success, urging members of the movement to remain determined and mobilise voters for the President’s re-election.

“I will continue to work hard for Nigeria to succeed,” the minister said, adding, “we should remain determined to build this country because together we are stronger as a nation.”

Musa also called for religious tolerance, national unity and peaceful coexistence, drawing on his childhood in Sokoto State to illustrate the importance of bonds across religious and ethnic lines.

“I grew up in Sokoto; there is no way I can object to any religion,” he said, recalling how he participated in Sallah celebrations with his Muslim friends and neighbours as a child.

“I remember that during Sallah, as children, we were the ones who would hold the ram to be slaughtered,” he recalled.

The minister said such experiences demonstrated the strength of friendship and shared community life across religious divides, urging Nigerians to preserve the spirit of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He said Nigeria was endowed with enormous human and material resources capable of transforming the country if its citizens remained united and committed to national development.

“God put us in Nigeria to build this country, and we have the capacity to do it, both in human and material resources,” Musa said.

He urged members of GCG Musawah 4 PBAT 2027 and other Nigerians to regard nation-building as a collective responsibility, stressing that sustainable progress would require unity, determination and commitment to the national interest.

The minister’s engagement with the movement’s grassroots coordinators further reinforced the political objectives of GCG Musawah 4 PBAT 2027, which has established structures across Kaduna State in support of the Tinubu and Sani’s administrations.

The movement’s national coordinator, Ambassador Polycarp Gankon, a former 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Kaduna State, thanked Musa for his continued support and for personally engaging with the coordinators and representatives of affiliated support groups.

Gankon described the minister’s visit as a further boost to the movement’s mobilisation activities across the state ahead of the 2027 elections.