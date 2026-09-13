Fani-Kayode Demands Justice for Over 100 Nigerians Killed in South Africa, Says Eight Killed in 2026



Sunday Ehigiator



Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to South Africa, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the alleged killing of two Nigerians in Johannesburg, South Africa, and called on the South African Government to take urgent steps to protect Nigerian nationals and prosecute those responsible for their deaths.

The former minister further alleged that more than 100 Nigerian nationals had been killed in South Africa between 2022 and September 2026, with more than 30 of the victims allegedly killed by personnel of the South African Police Service and South African Defence Force.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement on his X account yesterday, said he was “mortified and deeply shocked” by the murder of Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle, who was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants at his home in Johannesburg on September 4, after reportedly receiving a series of threats.

He also expressed concern over the death of another Nigerian, Mr. James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, who reportedly died on September 5 following what he described as “gruesome interrogation techniques” allegedly used by officers of the South African Police Service.

According to Fani-Kayode, the two deaths brought to eight the number of Nigerians allegedly murdered in South Africa in 2026, with four of the eight reportedly killed by South African security personnel.

“Bishop Fakunle and Mr. Nwankwo are the 7th and 8th Nigerians to have been murdered in South Africa this year alone. No less than four amongst the eight were murdered by South African police officers.”

He expressed concern that despite repeated complaints and expressions of concern by Nigerian authorities and stakeholders, no person had been arrested, detained, prosecuted or brought to justice over the alleged killings.

Fani-Kayode called on the South African Government to intensify efforts to protect Nigerians living in the country and ensure that those responsible for the killings were brought to justice.

The former minister said the Nigerian community in South Africa was deeply disturbed by the developments and living in fear over what could happen next.

He added that the Nigerian Mission in South Africa was also concerned about the situation.

Fani-Kayode also raised the alarm over what he described as another deadline issued to African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave South Africa by September 30.

According to him, the deadline was issued by some South African non-governmental organisations, which he accused of being “brazenly racist, xenophobic and Afrophobic”.

He alleged that the organisations had threatened to target and harm African nationals who failed to comply with the deadline.

“We call on the South African Government to protect our people from the excesses of these racist organisations and their misguided members and to apply the full weight of the law against them for their lawless behaviour,” he said.

He further urged the South African authorities to prosecute individuals responsible for allegedly “traumatising, terrorising, torturing and killing” Nigerians in the country.

Fani-Kayode said Nigeria remained committed to building stronger relations with South Africa but warned that continued attacks against Nigerian nationals could have consequences for bilateral relations.

“Whilst we seek to establish stronger and deeper ties with the South African Government, one thing remains clear. If this vicious cycle of discrimination against and killing of our nationals does not stop, there will be consequences. Simply put, our patience is wearing thin.”

He also drew a comparison between the treatment of South Africans in Nigeria and Nigerians in South Africa, arguing that South Africans were not subjected to similar attacks by Nigerians or Nigerian security agencies.

“South Africans are not targeted and killed in Nigeria by our people or our security forces. The least the South African Government can do is to reciprocate this gesture, protect our nationals and address our legitimate concerns.”