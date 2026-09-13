Datti Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu Built Structure for 16 Years, Only God Can Stop Him in 2027

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, said only God can stop President Bola Tinubu from winning the 2027 presidential election.

Baba-Ahmed made the statement in a television interview, while discussing the political activities ahead of the 2027 elections and the strengths of the major presidential contenders.

Although he said he disagreed with some of Tinubu’s policies, Baba-Ahmed acknowledged the president’s long-term political organisation and ability to build alliances.

He said Tinubu spent about 16 years building a political structure and played a significant role in bringing former President Muhammadu Buhari into an alliance ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

“Even though I don’t entirely agree with him, he did what others were not able to do. He organised for 16 years, not just planning,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He described Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election as an extraordinary political achievement, arguing that the President had demonstrated an ability to pursue difficult and unconventional political strategies.

Baba-Ahmed also contrasted Tinubu’s political organisation with that of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, suggesting that Atiku might have faced resistance from people around him in pursuing similar strategies.

According to him, Tinubu currently has overwhelming influence over Nigeria’s political space and has succeeded in weakening opposition parties’ efforts to form a united front.

“He (Tinubu) will not allow them (opposition) to come together. He probably actually chooses candidates in the opposition parties. He installs leadership in those political parties. He does what you and I cannot imagine,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also stated that if Tinubu decided that he would be declared President in 2027, only God could prevent it.

“If Tinubu says something will happen, only God Almighty can stop it. If he says he will be declared in 2027, only God Almighty can stop it,” he said.

Asked whether his assessment amounted to praise or criticism of Tinubu, Baba-Ahmed said it was open to interpretation.

“I only state the facts. And the fact is Nigeria now belongs to Tinubu,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed, who was Peter Obi’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election, had recently said none of Tinubu’s opponents in the 2027 election had the capacity to move Nigeria forward.