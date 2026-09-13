2027: Haske Dumps APC, Picks Governorship Ticket of APM in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

A renowned businessman and politician, Abdulrahman Haske has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as its governorship candidate for the 2027 elections in Adamawa State.

Haske announced his defection yesterday at an event in Yola, which was attended by APM leaders, stakeholders, traditional and community leaders, youth and women groups, as well as supporters from across the state’s 21 local government areas.

He said his decision to join the APM was driven by his belief that the party offered a platform to advance a people-centred development agenda and build a more prosperous, inclusive and secure Adamawa State.

“Today is not merely about joining a political party; it is about strengthening a movement dedicated to the future of Adamawa State. Our objective remains clear: To build a state where governance works for the people, where young people have opportunities to succeed, where communities are connected to development, and where public resources are managed transparently for the common good,” Haske said in a statement signed by his Publicity Secretary, Abdulgaffar Ahmed.

The APM candidate said he would focus his campaign on agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, security and accountable governance.

He also thanked the national leadership of the APM and the Adamawa State chapter for entrusting him with the party’s governorship ticket.

“I am deeply grateful to the leadership of the Allied Peoples Movement for their belief in our shared vision and for entrusting me with the responsibility of carrying the party’s flag in the 2027 governorship election. I accept this mandate with humility and an unwavering determination to justify this confidence through integrity, hard work and dedicated service to the people of Adamawa State,” he said.

Speaking at the event, APM National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said the party backed Haske because of what he described as his commitment to development, youth empowerment, inclusive leadership and social impact.

“After extensive consultations, we are convinced that Abdulrahman Haske embodies the values and principles for which the Allied Peoples Movement stands. His belief in empowering ordinary citizens, promoting inclusive development and building stronger communities aligns perfectly with our progressive vision. We are confident that he possesses the leadership capacity, credibility and energy required to offer Adamawa a compelling alternative in 2027,” Dantalle said.

The Adamawa State Chairman of the APM, Badejo Bello, also welcomed Haske to the party, describing him as a bridge builder with an understanding of the state’s developmental challenges and opportunities.