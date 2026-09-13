NFA Charges Falconets to Book Round 16 Ticket with Victory over New Caledonia

Ahead Falconets last group match at the ongoing FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland against New Caledonia today, acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme has called on the Nigerian representative to rise to the occasion.

“You have a great chance to qualify for the Round of 16 if you win and win well against New Caledonia. It is a good opportunity that you have to prove yourself but you must approach the match with clarity of purpose, focus and ambition.

“You had a good game against China but you did not score, so our country is still with one point on the table. Against New Caledonia, the goals are important to take us to four points and a good position to reach the knockout rounds,” Ikpeme told the players on phone after their training session in Łódz yesterday.

The Falconets, who drew 0-0 with China on Thursday, must win well to wipe out the two-goal deficit from the loss to Spain on Monday and then have a healthy goals’ difference to be in good stead for a place in the Round of 16.

Also yesterday, Ikpeme visited the camp of the U17 girls’ national team, Flamingos, who are preparing to fly out of the country on Monday for this year’s WAFU-B U17 Girls Tournament, starting in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire on 15th September.

“Nigeria got to the final of the inaugural edition of this competition in 2024, but the team was unlucky to lose on penalties to the host nation, Ghana on penalty shootout after a 2-2 stalemate. I want you girls to go all out and win the trophy in Yamoussoukro, so that you can possess a winning mentality ahead of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

“The tournament in Yamoussoukro is a good preparatory program for you ahead of the FIFA World Cup, and I believe your coaches have told you how important it is to go there with confidence and positive energy to conquer.”

Ikpeme, at the same time, congratulated Nigeria’s CAF Champions League flag-bearers Rangers International of Enugu for their unyielding spirit in eliminating hosts Sobemap FC of Benin Republic after a penalty shootout on Friday to reach the second round of the competition.

“The NFF is happy with the feat of Enugu Rangers in Lomé; only warriors win in that manner. Despite the fact that the first leg in Abeokuta ended in a 1-1 draw, they went to Lomé with the famous Nigeria spirit and conquered. We call on the other Nigerian clubs playing in the continent this weekend, namely Rivers United, El-Kanemi Warriors and Shooting Stars, to go with the same spirit and achieve victory against their opponents.”