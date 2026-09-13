Abdulmumin Kofa at 50: The Making of a Political Force

Abdulmumin Kofa turns 50 this year, marking half a century that has taken him from a young lawmaker to one of the National Assembly’s most closely watched political operators.

He entered the House of Representatives in 2011 at just 34. Despite his age, Kofa was quickly given serious responsibility, chairing the House Committee on Finance in the 7th Assembly before taking over the Committee on Appropriations in the 8th, a role that gave him direct control over the federal budget process.

His academic background sets him apart from many peers. Kofa holds two doctorates, one in International Relations from the University of Abuja and another in Economics from Bayero University, Kano. He also completed an MBA at SBS Swiss Business School and executive programmes at Harvard, Oxford and London Business School.

That intellectual grounding has fed into a reputation as a legislative strategist. Kofa served as a core sponsor behind Yakubu Dogara’s successful bid for Speaker in 2015, then returned four years later as Director General of Femi Gbajabiamila’s winning Speakership campaign in 2019.

His career has not been free of controversy. In 2016, shortly after losing his position as Appropriations Chairman, Kofa launched a whistleblowing campaign accusing Speaker Dogara and other principal officers of injecting over N30 billion into the national budget without authorisation. The fallout led to his temporary suspension but cemented his reputation as a lawmaker unafraid of confrontation.

He currently chairs the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, continuing a legislative career defined by shifting portfolios and sustained relevance.

Politically, Kofa has shown unusual mobility, winning elections under the PDP, APC and NNPP before returning to the APC, a pattern few Nigerian politicians manage without losing their base.

At 50, his record already spans budget oversight, kingmaking and public confrontation. What remains open is how Kofa uses the next chapter, and whether the influence built over three decades in public life translates into lasting institutional impact.