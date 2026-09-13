Globacom Reaffirms Commitment to Superior Data Service, Efficient Network

Globacom marked its 23rd anniversary in Lagos with a reaffirmed promise to subscribers: better data service, a more efficient network and a stronger digital experience. The event also introduced four new products and a campaign titled “Never Settle for Less.”

The timing lent the message some weight. Fresh data from the Nigerian Communications Commission named Globacom the country’s fastest-growing data service provider for May 2026, recording the highest net addition of internet subscribers among major operators that month.

Nigeria’s total internet subscriber base grew from about 154.3 million in April to roughly 157 million in May, a net increase of 2.67 million. Glo accounted for nearly half of that growth, adding about 1.3 million subscribers to reach 16.8 million. Airtel added around 1.07 million, while MTN grew by 382,894.

The new products lean into that momentum. The revamped Talkmasta “6 for 6” now doubles its bonus, giving subscribers 100MB of free data alongside six free call minutes, up from the previous 50MB. New SIM activations come with a Welcome Bonus worth N2,100 in calls, data and a month of GloTV Premium.

Magic Data Bundle, described as a first for the Nigerian market, guarantees purchased data plus an automatic bonus ranging from 500MB to 12GB, priced at N1,600 and N3,500. The revamped Glo Café 3.0 app rounds out the lineup, introducing Gloria, an AI voice and text assistant available in six languages.

The growth numbers, however, sit inside a wider picture. As of June 2026, MTN still leads with 98.64 million subscribers and a 51.38 per cent market share, followed by Airtel at 66.12 million. Glo trails at 23.68 million, a figure shaped partly by the NCC’s NIN-SIM linkage audits, which cost the operator over 20 million subscribers between 2024 and 2026.

Speed remains another gap to close, with Glo’s average 4G performance and 5G rollout still behind its two larger rivals. For now, the fresh subscriber gains offer Glo real momentum, even as the broader contest for Nigeria’s telecom market remains firmly tilted toward MTN and Airtel.