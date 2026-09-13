The Ijebu-Ode Rally and APC’s Growing Advantage Ahead of 2027

By Kayode Akinmade

There are moments in politics when a campaign ceases to belong exclusively to politicians and begins to acquire a life of its own. The message travels beyond party offices and campaign headquarters, finds its way into communities, homes, businesses and social networks, and eventually becomes a subject of popular conversation.

That was the unmistakable character of the All Progressives Congress rally at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

If political rallies are judged not merely by the speeches delivered from the podium but by the enthusiasm they generate beyond it, then the Ijebu-Ode gathering offered a revealing snapshot of the political mood in Ogun State ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The scale of the mobilisation, the diversity of those in attendance and the atmosphere surrounding the event suggested that the contest is entering a new phase—one in which the APC is seeking to consolidate the advantage of incumbency, organisational strength and a broadening political coalition behind its candidates.

The turnout was remarkable. From the three senatorial districts, supporters and members of various support groups converged on Ijebu-Ode in numbers that transformed the political gathering into something approaching a carnival. Businessmen and professionals, community leaders, young people, women and ordinary residents were visibly represented.

But beyond the crowd was a more significant political development: the apparent convergence of different interests and political tendencies around a common platform.

At the centre of that convergence was Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, popularly known as Yayi, the APC governorship candidate.

Yayi’s political journey has given him a profile that extends beyond Ogun West, where he currently represents the people in the National Assembly. Over the years, he has cultivated relationships across the state and invested considerable political capital in building networks beyond his immediate constituency.

His supporters point to constituency interventions, empowerment initiatives and projects spread across the state as evidence of a politician who understands that effective representation should not be confined by geographical boundaries.

This broad reach could prove to be one of his most important political assets going into 2027.

But there is another factor that distinguishes the present political cycle from previous ones: the APC appears considerably more united.

The contrast with 2019 is difficult to ignore.

In that election cycle, the emergence of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the APC candidate was followed by a bitter internal struggle that exposed deep divisions within the party. The consequences of that fragmentation were evident throughout the campaign.

The political environment today is markedly different.

Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel and other influential political actors who once occupied different sides of Ogun’s political divide have, in varying ways, found themselves within the broader APC coalition.

That convergence matters.

Politics is ultimately about numbers, but numbers become formidable when they are organised around a common purpose. The Ijebu-Ode rally suggested that the APC has made considerable progress in assembling such a coalition.

It is also significant that the current succession process is being presented within the framework of continuity rather than rupture.

For seven years, the Abiodun administration has pursued an agenda built around infrastructure, education, social welfare, youth development, agriculture, investment and economic expansion. The APC’s argument going into 2027 is that the next administration should consolidate these gains rather than begin another cycle of policy discontinuity.

Addressing members of Caucus 7202, other support groups, party members and well-wishers at the rally, Governor Abiodun said the turnout demonstrated the strength and unity of the APC and its readiness for the elections.

He also pointed to the peaceful conduct of the party’s activities and the emergence of its candidates as evidence of political maturity within the organisation.

For Abiodun, the experience of the past seven years provides the APC with a record on which to seek another mandate. He expressed confidence in Yayi’s capacity to lead the state, citing his experience, exposure and years of public service.

The Governor also reiterated Ogun APC’s ambition of delivering two million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Yayi, for his part, acknowledged Abiodun’s achievements, describing him as a “silent achiever” and promising to consolidate the administration’s accomplishments if elected.

That promise of continuity could become one of the defining themes of the 2027 election.

Yayi is not presenting himself as a politician who intends to dismantle what exists and start afresh. Rather, his message is that he intends to inherit an established development architecture, improve it and take it further.

That positioning is particularly significant in a state where infrastructure, industrialisation, investment and economic expansion have increasingly become central to political discourse.

Another feature of the Ijebu-Ode rally was the role played by support groups operating outside the formal structures of the APC.

Caucus 7202, led by its Director-General, Moctar Koiki, described itself as an independent political support organisation established to mobilise support for the APC and its candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Koiki said the group has about 180,000 members across the state, with more than 90 per cent described as non-partisan. Whether every member ultimately translates into an electoral vote is, of course, a matter for the ballot box. But the scale of the mobilisation points to the increasing importance of voluntary political organisations in modern electioneering.

And that may be one of the most important lessons from Ijebu-Ode.

Political parties no longer operate solely through their traditional ward, local government and state structures. Around them are emerging networks of professionals, business people, community organisers, youth groups and other citizens who identify with particular candidates or political causes.

Yayi appears to have understood this dynamic early.

His political appeal has been built not only around party structures but also around personal relationships and networks accumulated over years of public service and grassroots engagement. His supporters see his generosity and accessibility as part of his political identity, while his record in public life has provided him with a platform from which to make the case for continuity.

There are, undoubtedly, pockets of resistance. No serious political contest is without them. Opposition parties will also seek to exploit every vulnerability and build their own coalitions before election day.

But the political picture at this stage is difficult to ignore: the APC enters the 2027 race with a formidable organisational structure, an incumbent administration seeking continuity, a governorship candidate with statewide political networks and a coalition that appears broader than the one that existed in previous election cycles.

That is the significance of Ijebu-Ode.

The rally was not an election. It was not a substitute for the ballot box, and no crowd at a political gathering can by itself determine an electoral outcome.

But it was a soundcheck—a test of political organisation, mobilisation and enthusiasm.

And the sound was loud.

The message from Ijebu-Ode was therefore not simply that APC supporters could fill a stadium. It was that the party has, at least for now, succeeded in bringing together a wide range of political interests behind a common project.

For Yayi, that represents a significant political head start.

For the APC, it is evidence of consolidation and growing momentum.

For the opposition, it is a clear indication that the road to Ogun State Government House in 2027 will be a demanding one.

The election, however, remains to be fought—and ultimately decided by the people.

*Akinmade is Special Adviser, Information and Strategy to Ogun State Governor.