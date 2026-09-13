The Golden Diplomacy

Lagos will host a significant Nigeria-European Union agricultural conversation next month. Christophe Hansen, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, is expected in the city from October 7 to 8 for the Africa Cocoa and Coffee Conference.

Hansen has led the EU’s agriculture portfolio since December 2024. His tenure has focused on protecting European farmers, including a recent move to close EU markets to Brazilian beef over differing production standards.

He has also pushed simplification measures to cut red tape for farmers and introduced a new Livestock Strategy alongside proposals for the next Common Agricultural Policy. After a brutal summer of heatwaves and drought, his office released €56 million in relief funds for Portugal, Romania and Cyprus.

His Lagos visit arrives at a pressing moment for Nigeria’s cocoa sector. The EU has tightened sustainability and traceability requirements tied to deforestation, rules meant to protect forests but which raise compliance costs for smallholder farmers across cocoa-producing countries.

Nigeria’s task is balancing two goals: keeping access to a major export market while ensuring new environmental standards do not squeeze the farmers who grow the crop. The bigger opportunity may lie elsewhere.

For decades, Nigeria has exported raw cocoa beans while other countries handle the processing and manufacturing that generates most of the industry’s value. The Lagos conference could open a conversation about changing that pattern.

Discussions are likely to cover compliance costs, farm-level traceability, access to finance and technical support for producers. But farmers will judge the engagement by what changes on the ground, not by what gets said in conference halls.

Building real capacity will require investment in seedlings, extension services, infrastructure and processing facilities, along with closer coordination between federal and state governments and private investors.

Hansen’s visit could still mark an important shift. Cocoa, a commodity long treated as routine trade, may end up carrying a larger diplomatic conversation about how Nigeria positions itself in global agriculture.