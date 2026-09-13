Muiz Banire Set for a Landmark Celebration as He Turns 60 

Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, turns 60 in October, and Lagos is preparing to mark it in style. The celebration is expected to hold at Eko Hotels & Suites, drawing family, colleagues and public figures from across the country.

Banire’s career spans law, academia and public service. The man holds a PhD in Property Law from the University of Lagos, where he lectured from 1991 to 2010. He was elevated to Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2015.

Between 1999 and 2011, he served three terms as a Lagos State Commissioner. As Commissioner for Transportation, his ministry helped conceptualise the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and laid early groundwork for the Bus Rapid Transit system.

As Commissioner for the Environment, Banire introduced zero-tolerance offices across four local governments to tackle environmental nuisances and hosted West Africa’s first International Climate Change Summit.

His legal standing extends into judicial oversight. He was appointed to the National Judicial Council in 2017 and remains a member of the Body of Benchers. He has also authored respected legal texts, including The Nigerian Law of Trusts and Land Management in Nigeria.

Beyond law and government, Banire has held major corporate positions. He chaired the governing board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria from 2018, overseeing the resolution of toxic banking assets. In July 2026, he joined the board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director.

His civic work continues through United Action For Change, a group he founded to advocate for human rights and political accountability. In December 2024, he was inducted into the Nigerian Books of Record Hall of Fame.

At 60, Banire’s record covers courtrooms, government offices and boardrooms alike. October’s gathering in Lagos will bring together people who have crossed paths with him at different points across that long, layered career.